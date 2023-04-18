Researchers have developed a new way to achieve dynamic projection of 3D objects onto ultrahigh-density successive planes. By packing more details into a 3D image, this approach could enable realistic representations for use in virtual reality and other applications.

A new study has found that 3D virtual reality experiences can help improve memory recall. The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Maryland, found that participants who were shown 3D virtual reality scenes were better able to recall information about those scenes than participants who viewed the same scenes in 2D.

In the study, participants were shown a series of virtual reality scenes in either 3D or 2D. The scenes were designed to be memorable, featuring objects such as a giant spider and a helicopter. After viewing the scenes, participants were asked to recall details about them.

The researchers found that participants who viewed the scenes in 3D were able to recall more details than those who viewed them in 2D. They also found that participants who were shown the 3D scenes had higher levels of brain activity in areas associated with memory recall.

According to Alan B. Craig, one of the researchers on the study, “Our results suggest that the vividness of 3D experiences may enhance memory and the feeling of being transported into another place and time, which is a key aspect of the VR experience.”

The researchers believe that their findings could have important implications for the use of virtual reality in education and training. They suggest that 3D virtual reality experiences could be used to help students learn and retain information more effectively, as well as to help train professionals in fields such as medicine and engineering.

Craig added, “Our research also has implications for the development of future virtual reality experiences. By understanding the cognitive and neural mechanisms that underlie the benefits of 3D experiences, we can design more effective virtual reality environments that enhance memory and other cognitive functions.”

By The impactlab