Icon, a leading provider of large-scale 3D printing technologies, has introduced its latest innovation in construction: Phoenix. This groundbreaking robotic technology has the capability to construct multi-story buildings, revolutionizing the way structures are built.

The inaugural engineering prototype of Phoenix recently completed an impressive architectural demonstration project, standing at an impressive height of 27 feet. Located in Austin, Texas, this demonstration showcases the potential of Phoenix to redefine construction methodologies.

With Phoenix, Icon aims to significantly reduce the cost of 3D printing while improving speed, scalability, and efficiency. By streamlining setup time and reducing the need for manual operators, Phoenix promises to cut 3D printing costs by half. Icon has already begun accepting orders for Phoenix projects, offering competitive pricing starting at $25 per square foot for wall systems and $80 per square foot for foundation and roof components.

In addition to Phoenix, Icon has introduced Virtuvius, an AI system designed to facilitate the creation and design of houses. By leveraging human input and project requirements, Virtuvius generates robust architecture, plans, permit-ready designs, financial estimates, and schedules.

Icon’s journey began in 2018 with a bold mission to unveil the world’s first permitted 3D-printed home at the SXSW festival in Austin. In collaboration with the non-profit housing firm New Story, Icon fulfilled this vision, laying the foundation for future innovations in construction.

Jason Ballard, CEO and co-founder of Icon, emphasizes the transformative potential of construction-scale 3D printing in addressing the global housing crisis. With over 130 homes already constructed in the US and Mexico using its Vulcan 3D building printer, Icon aims to establish the largest 3D-printed neighborhood in the world within its home state. Furthermore, Icon’s involvement in NASA initiatives underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of construction technology, with projects ranging from model habitats for Mars to infrastructure development for lunar missions.

Phoenix represents a significant advancement in Icon’s construction capabilities. Departing from its previous Vulcan model, Phoenix boasts enhanced portability, efficiency, and scalability. Icon’s meticulous engineering ensures precision in construction, overcoming challenges posed by dynamic printer movements and environmental factors.

Icon’s construction systems, complemented by the Magma portable mixing unit and Codex digital catalog, form a comprehensive ecosystem for 3D printing in construction. The BuildOS software suite serves as the central orchestrator, optimizing architectural designs and managing robotic hardware to streamline the construction process.

With Phoenix leading the way, Icon continues to push the boundaries of innovation in construction, promising a future where large-scale 3D printing transforms the built environment.

