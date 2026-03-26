By Futurist Thomas Frey

Announcing The Relevance Gap — a new Substack on staying future-critical in an age of abundant intelligence

Something Is Happening That Most People Haven’t Named Yet

There’s a quiet divergence happening right now, in every organization, every industry, and every professional circle. On one side, a relatively small group of people are adapting — not just using new tools, but rethinking how they think, how they work, and what they’re genuinely for. On the other side, a much larger group believes they’re adapting, because they downloaded an app, attended a conference, or added “AI proficiency” to their LinkedIn profile.

The gap between those two groups is widening every month. And the dangerous thing about it is that you can’t see it from the wrong side. The people who are falling behind don’t feel like they’re falling behind. They feel informed. They feel engaged. They feel like they’re keeping up. The alarm that should be going off isn’t going off, because nothing obvious has broken yet.

I’ve spent decades studying how change actually arrives — not how it gets announced, but how it lands. And what I’m watching right now is not a technology story. It’s a relevance story. The people who will look back at this period with regret won’t regret missing a trend. They’ll regret not noticing that the very thing that made them valuable — their knowledge, their expertise, their professional identity — quietly stopped being scarce.

That’s the core of what I want to explore. That’s The Relevance Gap.

The Scarcity That Built Your Career Is Dissolving

Here is the uncomfortable premise at the center of everything I’ll be writing about: when intelligence becomes abundant, everything designed for scarcity must be reinvented.

Think about what that actually means. The entire architecture of modern professional life was built on the assumption that expertise is rare and information is hard to get. The lawyer who has spent thirty years accumulating case knowledge. The consultant who has pattern-matched across hundreds of client engagements. The analyst who can synthesize complex data faster than anyone else in the room. The editor who knows what makes a sentence work. The doctor who has seen this presentation before and knows what it usually means.

Every one of those roles was built on a foundation of scarce, accumulated intelligence. And the tools we’re deploying right now — at an accelerating pace across every industry — are systematically making that kind of intelligence abundant. Not worthless. Abundant. There’s a crucial difference, but the difference only helps you if you understand it clearly.

What becomes abundant becomes a commodity. What becomes a commodity loses its pricing power. What loses its pricing power loses its status. And what loses its status loses its identity — which is where the real psychological disruption lives. Most people aren’t afraid of losing their job. They’re afraid of losing their sense of who they are. The Relevance Gap is where that fear lives, and it’s where the most important work of this decade is going to happen.

This isn’t about AI—it’s about you. When intelligence is abundant, the real question becomes: what is your role when expertise no longer defines value?



This Is Not a Story About Technology

I want to be precise about this, because the framing matters enormously. We have an enormous volume of content about AI — what it can do, what it can’t do, which models are winning, which companies are deploying it. That content is useful. It’s not what I’m writing.

The Relevance Gap is about the human side of this transition. What happens to identity when expertise is no longer scarce? What happens to organizations when the knowledge hierarchy that structured them starts to flatten? What happens to education when the information it was designed to transfer becomes instantly accessible? What happens to careers built on pattern recognition when machines pattern-recognize faster, cheaper, and without ego?

These are the questions I find most urgent, and they’re the questions that get the least serious attention. The technology conversation is loud and well-funded. The human transition conversation is quieter, harder to monetize, and more important by a wide margin. Smart people in every field are quietly becoming less certain about what they’re for — not because they’re unintelligent, but because the ground under their particular form of intelligence is shifting.

That’s the conversation I want to have — with rigor, with honesty, and without the false comfort of “just learn to prompt better and you’ll be fine.”

What Staying Future-Critical Actually Looks Like

The phrase I keep coming back to is “future-critical.” Not future-proof — that’s a fantasy. No one is future-proof. But future-critical means something specific and achievable: it means being someone whose judgment, perspective, and capability remains necessary as the landscape changes. Not just employed. Not just informed. Actually necessary.

What I’ve observed, over decades of watching transitions unfold in real time, is that the people who stay future-critical share a handful of characteristics that have nothing to do with technical skill. They are exceptional at asking questions that machines can’t formulate. They operate at the intersection of domains that haven’t been connected yet. They understand context — not just data — in ways that require genuine human experience to access. They communicate uncertainty honestly instead of projecting false confidence. And crucially, they keep updating their mental models even when doing so is uncomfortable, even when it means admitting that something they built their identity around has changed.

These are learnable. They are also deliberately teachable. And they are the kinds of capabilities that compound — the more you practice them, the wider the gap between you and someone who isn’t. That’s what The Relevance Gap is built to help people develop.

Who This Is For — and Who It Isn’t

I’m writing for people who are already thinking seriously — professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, educators, leaders — who want something sharper than the usual AI takes. If you’re looking for tool tutorials and prompt hacks, this isn’t that. There are excellent newsletters for that and I’ll leave it to them.

This is for the person who already senses that something fundamental is shifting, but hasn’t quite found the language for it. The senior executive who knows their team is changing but can’t pinpoint why the old management playbook feels slightly off. The academic who can see the research landscape restructuring but doesn’t know what to do about it. The consultant who is watching clients start to ask different kinds of questions. The professional who is deeply competent and quietly uncertain about whether deep competence in this particular thing is still the asset it was five years ago.

If you read that and felt something — recognition, discomfort, a slight tightening — this is for you. That feeling is the gap. And it’s worth paying attention to.

The future won’t reward the informed—it will reward the relevant. The Relevance Gap is where that question gets answered, one sharp insight at a time.



What You Can Expect

The Relevance Gap will publish three times a week on Substack. Each piece will be short and sharp — designed to give you one idea worth carrying into the rest of your week, not a summary of everything that happened. I’m not trying to aggregate the news. I’m trying to name the patterns underneath the news that most people miss.

You’ll see frameworks for staying future-critical. Examinations of which professional identities are under the most pressure and why. Explorations of what the institutions that have always produced and certified intelligence — universities, firms, governments, media — are going to look like when the intelligence they produce and certify becomes abundant. And occasional provocations — ideas I’m not fully sure about yet, but that feel worth saying out loud.

I’ve been writing about the future for a long time. I’ve watched trends arrive slowly and then all at once. I’ve watched industries that seemed permanent become optional. I’ve watched brilliant people get left behind not because they weren’t smart but because they stopped asking whether their smartness was still pointed in the right direction.

The Relevance Gap is the most important question I know how to ask right now: in a world where intelligence is becoming abundant, what are you actually for? I don’t have a complete answer. But I know that the people working seriously on that question — out loud, with each other, with honesty — are the ones who won’t be surprised by what comes next. Subscribe, and let’s find out together.

The Relevance Gap launches soon on Substack.

Staying future-critical in an age of abundant intelligence · Three times a week

Related Reading

The Future of Jobs Report 2025

World Economic Forum — 39% of key job skills will change by 2030. The data behind the gap.

Defining the Skills Citizens Will Need in the Future World of Work

McKinsey Global Institute — What remains distinctly human when intelligence becomes a commodity

New Google Study of 900 Founders: What Effective Leaders Do

Inc.com — The human traits that compound in value as machines handle the rest