The Last Shift — Column 4

Here is a question that sounds philosophical but is actually quite practical: if a machine can do your job, what are you for?

Not what will you do for income — that’s a policy question, and we’ll get to it. But what are you for? What is the shape of a day without work? What fills a life when the thing that has organized human existence for ten thousand years — the necessity of labor, the requirement to produce something in exchange for surviving — quietly disappears?

We have spent three columns in this series documenting the mechanics of the shift: which jobs go first, how unnervingly competent the machines are, how communities hollow out when the work leaves. Now comes the harder question, the one economists are not particularly well-equipped to answer. Not how does the economy adapt, but how do people adapt. How does a civilization built around the moral weight of work reconstitute itself when work is no longer something most people are needed to do?

Nobody has fully answered this yet. But we’re starting to find out.

What We Actually Know About People Without Work

The conversation about automation almost always treats job loss as a purely economic problem. Lose income, find income, repeat. But the research on unemployment — real, sustained unemployment, not the in-between-jobs kind — paints a much darker picture that has nothing to do with money.

People who lose jobs lose structure. They lose identity. They lose the social fabric of a workplace, the daily rhythms that organize time into something that feels meaningful. Decades of research shows that long-term unemployment is associated with depression, deteriorating health, shortened life expectancy, and social isolation at rates far beyond what loss of income alone can explain. Even when people receive financial support that covers their basic needs, the psychological damage from not having meaningful productive work persists.

This matters because the cheerful version of an automated future — one where robots do the drudgery and humans finally have time for art, community, self-improvement, and deeper connection — assumes that people can simply redirect the energy they spent working into something equally sustaining. The evidence suggests this is much harder than it sounds, particularly for people who didn’t choose to stop working and have no obvious alternative structure waiting for them.

The question of what replaces work is not, in other words, just a question of leisure programming. It’s a question of meaning. And meaning is not something you can airdrop.

UBI may soften the economic shock of automation—but money alone cannot replace the purpose and identity work once provided.



The UBI Conversation

The policy response that comes up most often is Universal Basic Income — a regular payment to every citizen regardless of employment status, large enough to cover basic needs. The idea has attracted support from across the political spectrum, from libertarians who see it as a cleaner replacement for a tangled welfare bureaucracy, to progressives who see it as a long-overdue redistribution of the gains from automation, to technologists who see it as the only realistic response to the coming displacement.

More than a hundred guaranteed income pilots have now run in cities and counties across the United States, with studies following participants in places like Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland, and Madison. The results are consistently more encouraging than critics predicted. Participants spend the money on food, housing, and transportation — not, as skeptics often suggest, on alcohol or leisure. Employment actually increased in several pilots, contrary to the lazy assumption that free money makes people stop working. Mental health improved. Children in participating households showed better outcomes in school.

But the pilots also reveal the limits of the idea when examined closely. The payments in most pilots were modest — five hundred to a thousand dollars a month — and existed alongside other support systems. Participants knew the program would end. Scaling a guaranteed income to replace the wages of tens of millions of displaced workers, in a country that currently ranks near the bottom of wealthy nations in social spending, is a political and fiscal undertaking so enormous that the pilots barely gesture toward it.

And even the most generous basic income doesn’t answer the meaning problem. Money is necessary. It is not sufficient. A society in which large numbers of people receive checks but have no productive role is not a utopia. History offers enough examples — from declining industrial towns to certain corners of the welfare state — of what happens to communities where the work disappears but the people remain. It is not pretty, and it is not fixed by adding more zeroes to the payment.

Two Futures, Clearly

The automated world is going to produce one of two broad outcomes, and the difference between them is almost entirely a question of political will.

In the first version, the productivity gains from automation are distributed broadly. A robust social contract — some version of guaranteed income, publicly funded healthcare, investment in education and creative infrastructure — ensures that people displaced from traditional work have both economic security and pathways to meaningful activity. Art, caregiving, community organizing, education, environmental restoration — all of the work that markets chronically underpay and undervalue — becomes more possible when people are not entirely dependent on the labor market to survive. A society that has automated away its drudgery could, in theory, redirect human energy toward the things that are actually most human. It has happened before, in smaller ways: the reduction of the working week from seventy hours to forty in the early twentieth century produced not social collapse but an explosion of culture, civic life, and leisure that enriched the countries that managed it.

In the second version, the productivity gains are captured by a small owner class — the people and institutions that own the robots, the platforms, the algorithms. Everyone else gets cheaper consumer goods and, maybe, a modest subsidy. The rich get extraordinarily richer. The middle, already hollowing, collapses. Political instability, already visible in the populist currents that run through most wealthy democracies, deepens into something more structural and more dangerous. Historically, periods of radical economic disruption without adequate redistribution have not ended peacefully.

Neither outcome is inevitable. Both are choices. And the choices are being made right now, in legislative sessions and corporate boardrooms and investment portfolios, mostly by people who will be insulated from the consequences either way.

If machines take the jobs, the real question isn’t economic—it’s human: who are we when work no longer defines us?



The Question Underneath the Question

John Maynard Keynes, writing in 1930 as the Great Depression was beginning, made a famous prediction. By 2030, he suggested, advances in technology would have solved what he called the “economic problem” — the problem of scarcity, of not having enough. His grandchildren, he imagined, would work perhaps fifteen hours a week and spend the rest of their time on the great task of learning how to live well.

He was right about the technology. He was wrong, so far, about what would happen next. Instead of embracing the freedom that productivity created, wealthy societies accelerated. Worked more. Filled the freed time with more consumption, more striving, more status competition. The culture of work became the culture of overwork, and the idea of a good life became inseparable from the idea of a busy, productive, economically legible life.

This is the deepest challenge of the automated future, and it has nothing to do with robots. It has to do with who we think we are. Most people in the modern world understand themselves through what they do. The first question at a party is not “What do you love?” or “What do you believe?” It is “What do you do?” Strip away the answer, and something profound becomes uncertain.

The machines are coming for the jobs. Whether that turns out to be the great liberation or the great unraveling depends on what we decide work was actually for — and whether we can build something worthy in its place.

That, in the end, is not an economic question. It is a human one.

And it is the most important question of our time.

