By Futurist Thomas Frey

Meet Mosaic — a sovereign execution environment that could do for AI what Netscape did for the internet

A Name Worth Remembering

In 1993, a piece of software called Mosaic changed everything. It was the first browser that ordinary people could actually use to look at the internet — before Netscape, before Internet Explorer, before any of it. You pointed it at an address and the web appeared. Simple. Profound. World-altering.

The name wasn’t an accident. A mosaic is many fragments assembled into a single picture. That’s exactly what the original browser did — it took the chaotic sprawl of the early internet and gave people a single window to look through.

Thirty years later, someone has built a new Mosaic. Same name, same instinct, same ambition. And if the team behind it is right, we’re sitting at exactly the same moment in history — except the thing being explored isn’t the internet anymore. It’s the Internet of AI.

What the Internet of AI Actually Means

Most people think of AI as a collection of chatbots. You go to ChatGPT, you go to Claude, you go to Gemini. Each one lives in its own silo. Each one charges its own subscription. Each one trains on your data and keeps it. You are the user, not the owner.

But behind those familiar interfaces, something much larger is forming — a vast, interconnected ecosystem of AI models, specialized tools, compute nodes, and intelligent agents, all capable of talking to each other, calling each other, paying each other, and working together on your behalf. Thousands of different AI capabilities. An internet of minds.

The problem is that right now, this Internet of AI has no browser. There’s no single window you can sit behind and explore it all. You hop between apps, juggle API keys, manage subscriptions, lose context every time you switch, and surrender your data to whoever happens to be hosting the model you’re using. It’s 1992. The internet is already out there. Nobody’s got Mosaic yet.

That’s what the new Mosaic is trying to be.

A Sovereign Execution Environment

The phrase the Mosaic team keeps coming back to is “Sovereign Execution Environment.” It sounds technical but the idea is simple: Mosaic runs locally, on your machine, with an immutable core that nobody else controls. There’s no company in the middle holding your data. No server logging your queries. No intermediary deciding what you can and can’t access. The system is online, the neural link is active, and the privacy is shielded — those are the first three things you see when you open the application.

From that sovereign base, Mosaic lets you connect to any AI model you want — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, local Ollama models, custom developer endpoints, and nodes on the HyperCycle decentralized compute network. You choose what you connect to. You choose what parts of your intelligence get disclosed to the broader network. You choose what gets monetized and what stays private. This isn’t a SaaS wrapper. It’s an explorer — and you hold the keys.

One of the capabilities that struck me as genuinely novel is what the team calls swarming. Instead of asking one AI a question and hoping for the best, Mosaic can send your query simultaneously to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini — all at once — and synthesize the best logical response across all three. I haven’t seen that done in a single local interface before. The browser metaphor holds: just as early browsers aggregated pages from different servers into one coherent experience, Mosaic aggregates intelligence from different models into one coherent answer.

Own the compute, earn the rewards—Node Factories turn AI infrastructure into income, reshaping compute from a cost into a global, productive asset.



Node Factories and the New Compute Economy

Woven throughout the Mosaic architecture is a concept that takes some getting used to but rewards the effort: the HyperCycle Node Factory.

Think of a Node Factory as a piece of compute infrastructure that you own — not rent, own — that runs AI models and gets paid in real currency every time those models are used. Anyone running a HyperCycle node is essentially operating a micro-data center that participates in a global, peer-to-peer AI economy. When you use Mosaic to generate an image or run a complex query and the system routes that task through a HyperCycle node, the node operator receives a direct payment for the compute they contributed. No subscription. No platform fee skimmed by a middleman. Machine-to-machine settlement, in real time.

The team talks about Node Factories the way early internet people talked about owning a server — not as a cost center but as a productive asset. There are already over 690,000 Node Factories producing nodes on the HyperCycle network, with the long-term trajectory pointing toward hundreds of millions of nodes worldwide as AI demand continues to compound. The opportunity embedded in that infrastructure is not unlike the opportunity in owning domain names in 1995 — difficult to see clearly from inside the moment, obvious in retrospect.

Toufi Saliba, one of the key architects of HyperCycle, makes a compelling philosophical point about how to think about this. He argues that you shouldn’t give someone a Node Factory unless they first understand why they can’t achieve the same thing any other way. The test he proposes is elegant: give any computer scientist eight minutes to demonstrate why a node isn’t necessary — to show how the same capabilities could be achieved through conventional centralized infrastructure. His prediction is that the exercise backfires. Rather than revealing the node’s redundancy, it reveals its necessity. When you genuinely can’t argue your way out of needing it, you understand what you have.

Provenance — Your Intelligence, Compounding

The feature of Mosaic I find most philosophically significant is something the team calls the Vault.

Every time you use an AI tool today — every query you ask, every conversation you have, every workflow you run — you are generating intelligence. You are training the system on your patterns, your preferences, your reasoning, your context. In the current model, all of that intelligence flows upstream to the provider. OpenAI gets smarter from your interactions. Anthropic gets smarter. Google gets smarter. You get a session, and then the session ends.

The Vault changes this. It’s a local, encrypted store that captures your emitted intelligence as you work — your conversations, your workflows, your context — and keeps it on your machine, under your control, building and compounding over time. That growing record of your thought patterns and working intelligence becomes something you own. A provenance of mind. A master copy of you.

What you do with that is entirely up to you. You could use it to fine-tune a personal AI agent that knows how you think, anticipates your needs, and handles workflows in your style while you sleep. You could sandbox it and present specific capabilities to the broader network — turning your accumulated expertise into a service that others pay to access. You could use it as the foundation for a digital twin that represents you professionally, answering questions, running meetings, generating revenue in ways that aren’t possible when your intelligence is locked inside someone else’s servers.

The data is sharded intelligently across the network using cryptographic techniques, so no single point of failure can take it down. Lose your machine, the intelligence persists. The team is also exploring post-quantum encryption for the Vault, because the time horizon for something this personal extends well beyond today’s threat models. This is intelligence you’re building for life — possibly beyond it.

That last thought isn’t sentimental hyperbole. Saliba makes the point directly: the best reason to build your Vault is so that the people who love you can still talk to you after you’re gone. A grandmother’s accumulated wisdom, her stories, her way of seeing the world — all of it captured, preserved, and made conversational. That’s not science fiction. It’s engineering. And it’s coming sooner than most people expect.

We’re at the browser moment of AI—own your node, control your intelligence, or watch others define the system you depend on.



Why This Is Relevant Right Now

Mosaic is still in active development. The version being demonstrated to the community is a build that’s maturing quickly — stable enough to reveal the architecture and real enough that node operators are already getting paid in live USDC for compute they contribute. About 100 companies are already in discussions to integrate with the platform.

The EU AI Act, which came into force in August 2024, creates compliance requirements around data sovereignty and local processing that Mosaic satisfies almost by design — giving it a natural regulatory tailwind in European markets that centralized AI platforms don’t enjoy. When regulators start asking where your AI data goes and who controls it, “it stays on your machine in an encrypted vault that you own” is a very clean answer.

The architecture is deliberately minimal — what Saliba calls “skeleton.” Mosaic is not trying to be everything. It’s the browser, not the website. It provides the sovereign local core and the connective tissue; third-party developers build the integrations, the plugins, the Vault tools, the specialized bots. The original Mosaic browser didn’t try to be the internet — it just gave you a reliable, user-owned window into it. Every application built on top raised the value of every other application. That’s the model here.

We are at the beginning of the Internet of AI. Most people haven’t fully absorbed what that means yet — just as my grandmother, who thinks of the internet as simply Facebook, never absorbed what TCP/IP meant. She doesn’t need to. But someone needed to build the browser first, so she could find Facebook. That’s the moment we’re in. The infrastructure is being laid. The browser is being built. The ones who understand what Node Factories are, who own their Vault, who position themselves at the intersection of sovereign intelligence and an open AI economy — they are the ones who will look back on this moment the way early internet pioneers look back on 1993.

Disclosure: I serve as an advisor to HyperCycle, the decentralized compute network that underpins the Mosaic platform described in this column.

Related Reading

Mosaic — The Browser That Started It All

Wikipedia — The original 1993 Mosaic browser that first made the internet navigable for ordinary people

The New Skills Triad for the Future of WorkWorld Economic Forum — On AI proficiency and why sovereignty over your own capabilities matters

The Future of Work — McKinsey Global InstituteMcKinsey — The broader context of AI automation and what it means to own your own intelligence assets