ABM Deploys Knightscope Autonomous Robots in Major Parking Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope Introduces Innovative New Automated Monitoring Measures and Parking Infrastructure Improvements in Partnership with ABM, One of the Nation’s Largest Parking Service Providers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical monitoring technologies focused on enhancing U.S. facility operations, and ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, parking and transportation management solutions, and electric vehicle (“EV”) charger installations, today announced the deployment of three Autonomous Robots at an international airport parking facility in the US.

The Knightscope self-driving robots will navigate and monitor ABM’s parking facility without any human intervention to gather and deliver unprecedented levels of data and actionable intelligence for the airport operations team to assist in making smarter, safer, and faster decisions. With the ability to see a full 360-degrees (even in the dark), stream video directly to airport staff, and keep a high-definition record of its observations for up to 30 days, the powerful analytics embedded within the Autonomous Robots can even detect a person that the human eye may not be able to see under certain conditions. Each Autonomous Robot also features a sensitive 16-microphone array with two-way audio functionality, allowing airport staff to have a live conversation with a person within the garage using the robot itself as the communication medium.

Beyond introducing Autonomous Robotic innovations, ABM additionally implemented a variety of other new data-enabled, driver-first smart parking and mobility solutions since the beginning of 2021, such as installing more than 1,200 monetized EV Charging Stations, inclusive of DC Fast chargers and Level 2 chargers—one of the largest EV charger installations in the United States. Additional improvements include the introduction of automated parking infrastructure, contactless payment, online reservations, and enhanced wayfinding and guidance signage to open spaces, among other advancements.

“Through our ongoing partnerships and our integrated mobility solutions, we are reimagining parking infrastructure by pioneering an enhanced experience that prioritizes drivers and creates unified parking systems designed to generate more revenue with lower operating costs,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, ABM. “For many, the air travel experience often begins and ends in an airport parking lot. It can set the tone for the trip and may be the last thing they remember. The overall experience is critical, and this new technology pilot works to further integrate and streamline the parking facility operations.”

ABM’s innovative solutions enable significant improvements that allow airports to elevate their reputation and build passenger loyalty while meeting the dynamic needs of travelers, reducing operating inefficiencies and costs, and leveraging technology to attract and maintain visitors.

“This Parking facility is a model for airports across the country,” stated William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “We are honored that ABM employs Knightscope’s cutting-edge technologies to enhance the traveler experience and support its parking operations, and we look forward to bringing similar success to other parts of the country.”

About ABM:

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About Knightscope:

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP), is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Via StreetInsider.com