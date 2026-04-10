Futurist Thomas Frey (left) with Cogniate Founder Morne Maritz (right)

By Futurist Thomas Frey

Every revolution has a moment when the barrier drops so fast that the people standing on the other side don’t realize yet what just happened.

We’re at one of those moments in education. And most people — including most educators — haven’t looked up from their screens long enough to notice.

I will introduce you to the company at the center of this revolution if you read a bit further.

The Problem Nobody Talks About

Here’s something I’ve been saying for years. The most valuable knowledge in any industry isn’t in any textbook, any university course, or any certification program. It’s in people. Specifically, it’s in the people who’ve spent twenty or thirty years doing something hard, getting it wrong, figuring it out, and developing the kind of judgment that can’t be taught from a slide deck.

A master electrician who can hear a problem in a panel. A nurse who knows how to have a conversation that a textbook says should take thirty minutes in about ninety seconds, and get a better outcome. A logistics manager who has quietly solved a version of every supply chain crisis you’ll ever encounter. These people carry knowledge that entire organizations would pay significant money to access — if they could get it out of one person’s head and into a form that others could actually learn from.

Most of that knowledge never makes it. Not because it isn’t valuable. Because the path from what someone knows to a course someone else can take has been, until very recently, brutally expensive and time-consuming. Months of development. Instructional designers. Graphic production. LMS configuration. Formatting, reformatting, updating. The production burden was so heavy that only well-resourced institutions and well-funded companies could realistically carry it.

Everyone else just kept talking to people one at a time.

What Minutes Changes

This is the number that matters: minutes.

Not weeks. Not days. Minutes — from topic description to fully structured course, with lessons, assessments, and interactive elements, ready to export to whatever platform the learner happens to use.

I’ve been watching Cogniate develop over the past year — I serve as an advisor to the company — and what their platform is doing is collapsing that production burden to something close to zero. You describe what you want to teach. You define your audience, your approach, your level. An AI co-author called Lyra builds the course architecture with you, handles the instructional design, and produces something that actually looks and works professionally. You maintain full creative control. You own everything you create. And when you’re done, you can export it to more than fifty platforms — Coursera, Udemy, Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, Kajabi, and dozens more — with a single click.

The production chain that used to take months now takes minutes.

That’s not an incremental improvement. That’s a structural shift in who gets to create education and how fast knowledge can move.

Information is abundant. Understanding is scarce. The future belongs to experts who pair judgment with AI—turning experience into scalable insight, faster than institutions ever could.



The Real Disruption

Here’s how I think about what’s actually happening.

For most of human history, information was scarce. You went to the person who had it, or the institution that held it, because there was no other way. The university made sense as a gatekeeper because the university controlled access to what was known. So did the credentialing body, the approved textbook, the curriculum committee that took eighteen months to approve a course that was already outdated by the time it was taught.

That world is over. Information isn’t scarce anymore. What’s scarce now is the ability to turn information into genuine understanding — structured, contextual, built around what a specific learner actually needs to do. And that ability doesn’t live in institutions. It lives in people.

The shift we’re entering is one where the expert and the tool work together directly. The expert brings the irreplaceable part — the judgment, the lived experience, the knowing what matters and why. The tool brings the production capability. Together they can do in twenty minutes what used to require a team, a budget, and a six-month timeline.

Think about what that unlocks. The nurse with thirty years of patient communication experience who has never had time to build a training module. The senior engineer who could save a thousand other engineers from making the mistakes she made — if there were an easy way to get that out of her head and into theirs. The consultant who gives the same masterclass in a boardroom every week and has never had a way to scale it.

That population is enormous. And until now, the tools simply weren’t there to serve them.

What Comes Next

When you drop the cost of production to near zero, a few things happen in sequence.

First, the volume of available educational content explodes. Not the generic kind — the specific, expert-driven kind that reflects real experience in real industries. Courses that only existed in conversations start existing in shareable form. Knowledge that lived in a single retirement speech gets turned into a curriculum before the person who holds it walks out the door.

Second, the competition changes. It shifts away from production quality — which becomes table stakes — and toward the credibility and depth of the underlying expertise. Learners start asking not whether a course looks professional but whether the person who built it actually knows something worth learning. That’s a healthier question. It puts the value exactly where it belongs.

Third, and this is the part I find most interesting, the speed of educational content starts to approach the speed of change in the industries it serves. Right now, there’s typically a years-long lag between when something important becomes true in an industry and when there’s a course teaching it. In a world where course creation takes minutes, that lag collapses. A field can update its own curriculum almost in real time.

That’s a fundamentally different kind of education ecosystem — one that behaves less like a system of static institutions and more like a living network of expertise, constantly evolving, accessible to whoever needs it when they need it.

The bottleneck is gone. AI turns knowledge into courses instantly. The future of education won’t be limited by production—only by who chooses to share what they know.



The Bigger Picture

I’ve been thinking about the future of education for a long time. The tools have always lagged behind the vision. The promise of online learning was real, but the production costs kept the promise from being fully kept. Platforms got better. Content got cheaper. But the bottleneck never fully broke.

What’s different now is that AI has finally gotten good enough to take on the production work without compromising the expert’s voice or the learner’s experience. The barrier isn’t cost anymore. It isn’t time. It’s whether the person with the knowledge is willing to share it.

That’s a much better problem to solve. It’s a problem of motivation and access, not infrastructure.

Cogniate is running live demo days on April 14 — sessions for both Australian and US audiences — where they’ll build a course in real time and show what the platform actually does. For educators, L&D professionals, coaches, consultants, and anyone who has ever had knowledge worth teaching but no realistic path to packaging it, it’s worth seeing.

The production barrier has been the wall between what people know and what others can learn. That wall is coming down.

What happens when knowledge can finally move at the speed of the people who hold it is going to be one of the most interesting stories of the next decade.

Related Reading

Harvard Business Review — Why institutional gatekeeping in education faces structural pressure, and which learner populations most need alternatives

Brookings Institution — Analysis of the shift toward expertise-driven economic value and why sharing specialized knowledge efficiently is becoming as important as having it

EdSurge — The case that learning management systems were designed for institutional control rather than actual learning, and what a better architecture looks like