By Futurist Thomas Frey

Nobody announces when a skill dies.

There’s no memo. No farewell ceremony. No moment where the industry gathers and says: that capability you spent years developing? We don’t need it anymore. What happens instead is quieter and harder to track. The work slows down. The requests stop coming. The thing you were good at starts showing up in tools that anyone can use for a few dollars a month. And one day you realize the market has simply moved on without telling you.

That’s what’s happening right now, faster than most people realize. The skills on this list haven’t vanished entirely — you can still find someone who needs them. But the premium attached to them has collapsed, and for the people whose professional identity was built around them, that collapse is both real and largely unacknowledged in the public conversation about AI and the future of work.

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Here are twelve capabilities that quietly lost most of their value this year.

1. Basic Copywriting

Writing product descriptions, email subject lines, social media captions, ad copy — the high-volume, formulaic end of commercial writing. This was a legitimate career path for a generation of freelancers. The tools that now produce competent first drafts in seconds didn’t just speed up the work. They eliminated the entry-level tier of the profession almost entirely. What remains is the work that requires genuine voice, deep brand knowledge, and the kind of human judgment that produces something worth reading rather than something that merely functions. The middle ground, where most of the jobs were, is largely gone.

2. Junior Data Analysis

Pulling numbers from spreadsheets, building basic pivot tables, summarizing dataset trends in a slide deck. This was the standard first job for business analytics graduates. AI tools now perform this work in minutes and present findings in cleaner formats than most junior analysts ever managed. The skill of manipulating data has been commoditized. The skill of asking the right questions about data — knowing what to look for and why it matters — remains valuable. Most organizations haven’t figured out yet that they’ve been conflating the two.

Skills don’t die loudly—they fade. Demand slows, tools replace expertise, and one day the market moves on. By then, the value is already gone.



3. Language Translation

Not literary translation, not nuanced political translation, not the rendering of poetry or legal documents where precision carries enormous stakes. The everyday translation of business correspondence, product manuals, website content, and customer communications. Professional translators at the volume end of the market lost most of their commercial value about two years ago. The transition happened so quietly that many of them kept working through it, not realizing until the invoices stopped coming.

4. Stock Photography Curation

Knowing where to find the right image, understanding licensing structures, managing visual asset libraries for companies and publications. This was a respected specialization inside creative and marketing teams. Text-to-image generation hasn’t replaced all photography, but it has eliminated the need for someone to spend hours searching for stock images that are merely adequate. The curation skill is still useful; the time it consumes is now essentially zero.

5. Scheduling and Calendar Management

Executive assistants built careers on the complex orchestration of schedules across time zones, priorities, and personalities. AI scheduling tools now handle most of that cognitive work autonomously — negotiating meeting times, protecting focus blocks, rerouting when conflicts arise, sending the right messages to the right people without being asked. The relational dimension of executive support remains irreplaceable. The mechanical coordination work that consumed most of the hours is gone.

Execution gets automated. Judgment doesn’t. The dividing line isn’t human vs. machine—it’s process vs. decision. Know which side your work lives on before it’s decided for you.



6. Basic Legal Document Drafting

Standard contracts, NDAs, lease agreements, simple terms of service, boilerplate employment letters. Paralegals and junior associates whose billable hours were anchored in producing these documents from templates have seen that work evaporate with remarkable speed. The tools that produce legally competent first drafts of routine documents are now accessible to anyone with a browser. Legal judgment, negotiation strategy, and the ability to navigate genuinely complex or novel situations remain as valuable as ever. Volume document production does not.

7. SEO Keyword Research

A cottage industry grew up around identifying the exact words and phrases that would carry content to the top of search results. Entire agencies were built on this skill. The combination of AI content tools and the ongoing shift in how search engines actually surface information has significantly degraded the value of traditional keyword optimization. Understanding what an audience genuinely needs and creating content that serves them is still the goal. The mechanical science of identifying which specific terms to target has been largely automated.

8. Basic Bookkeeping

Data entry of transactions, reconciling accounts, categorizing expenses, generating standard financial reports. This was the bread and butter of small business accounting. The accounting software of 2024 does most of this automatically by reading bank feeds and applying learned categorization rules. Human bookkeepers who have not moved toward tax strategy, financial planning, or business advisory roles are competing against software that charges a flat monthly fee and doesn’t take vacation.

9. Research Summarization

A researcher reads a hundred documents and produces a concise briefing for someone who doesn’t have time to read them. This was a distinct and valued professional skill in consulting, law, journalism, policy, and academia. AI systems now produce research summaries across hundreds of sources in minutes. The premium has collapsed almost entirely at the commodity end. The ability to know which sources are authoritative, to identify what’s missing from the existing literature, and to frame research questions that actually matter — that work is more valuable than ever. Summarizing what other people already wrote is not.

Processes disappear. Judgment remains. The real divide isn’t skill type—it’s whether your work follows a script or decides what the script should be.



10. Transcription

Converting audio and video content to text. This was a real profession with a real market just three years ago. It is now one of the most thoroughly automated capabilities in the knowledge economy. Accuracy rates on standard speech-to-text have crossed the threshold where human review is only needed for unusual accents, poor audio quality, or specialized vocabulary. The market for human transcription services outside those niches is effectively gone.

11. Presentation Formatting

Taking a set of ideas and turning them into a visually organized slide deck — choosing layouts, creating visual hierarchy, making content legible and coherent for an audience. Junior staff at consulting firms, agencies, and corporate strategy teams spent enormous amounts of time doing this work. AI presentation tools now generate structured, reasonably designed decks from bullet points or rough notes in minutes. The ability to think clearly enough to know what the deck should argue and why — that’s the skill that still commands a premium. The formatting work that consumed most of the hours does not.

12. Cold Outreach Personalization at Scale

Writing fifty individual cold emails that each felt like they were written specifically for the recipient. Sales development reps and growth marketers built their workflows around this kind of personalized volume outreach. AI tools have now made personalization at scale trivially easy, which means that the labor involved no longer differentiates anyone. What matters now is whether the message itself is worth receiving — and that depends on having something real to say, not on spending time making a template look bespoke.

What All of This Actually Means

There’s a pattern running through every item on this list. In each case, what became obsolete was the execution of a well-defined task — the part of the job that could be described as a process and handed to a sufficiently sophisticated system. What remained valuable was the judgment that decides what to do, why to do it, and whether the result actually serves the goal.

That’s the line. Not technical versus non-technical. Not creative versus analytical. Not human versus machine. The line runs between the work that requires genuine judgment and the work that follows a well-worn path.

Most professional skills contain both. The question worth asking right now — about your own work, about your team, about the capabilities you’re still investing in developing — is which parts of what you do are on which side of that line.

Because the list above isn’t finished. It’s just the twelve that became obvious this year.

Related Reading

McKinsey Global Institute — Which occupational tasks are most exposed to automation and which are not, with sector-level data that goes significantly beyond the headlines

Harvard Business Review — The case that the future of professional value lies not in acquiring new technical skills but in developing the judgment that no tool can replicate

Brookings Institution — How automation historically eliminates the middle tiers of skill-based work first — and why the current wave is following the same pattern at a faster pace