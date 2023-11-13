Elegoo, renowned for its reliable 3D printers, has embarked on a Kickstarter venture that pushes the boundaries of printing capabilities with the introduction of the OrangeStorm Giga. This printer, bearing the epic name “Giga,” boasts an expansive build area measuring a staggering 800 by 800 by 1,000mm or 2.6 by 2.6 by 3.2 feet.

Primarily designed for the commercial market, the OrangeStorm Giga presents an alluring proposition for small businesses and hobbyists alike. The colossal build size opens up exciting possibilities, allowing users to print life-sized components such as Iron Man chest pieces or prototypes for various projects. The 1-meter tall build space facilitates the creation of large vases, full-size busts, and artwork for walls.

One standout feature is the option to incorporate up to four print heads, enabling simultaneous printing of multiple models in different colors. This capability positions the Giga as an efficient tool for mass-producing models, catering to the needs of small businesses. However, it’s worth noting that the current configuration allows the print heads to clone models rather than produce multi-color prints, with the standard model initially equipped with a single print head.

The OrangeStorm Giga boasts a maximum print speed of 300mm/s, though Elegoo recommends a speed of 150mm/s for optimal performance. This speed is more than sufficient for handling large-scale prints. In the case of the multihead version, users can achieve a substantial 400% increase in output by printing four models simultaneously.

Another innovative feature is the segmented heated bed, allowing different parts to heat independently. This flexibility enables cost and energy savings by heating only the necessary section, especially useful when printing smaller parts.

The OrangeStorm Giga’s Kickstarter campaign, launched on Nov. 4, 2023, offers early backers an enticing opportunity, with an initial early bird price of $1,250. While the retail price is expected to be in the several-thousand-dollar range, the Kickstarter initiative provides an accessible entry point for small-business owners and hobbyists, albeit with the inherent uncertainties associated with crowdfunding.

This bold move by Elegoo, known for its dependable and budget-friendly 3D printers, marks a departure from its comfort zone into the realm of Kaiju-sized printing. The OrangeStorm Giga is set to redefine possibilities in the 3D printing landscape, capturing the attention and interest of enthusiasts and industry observers alike.

