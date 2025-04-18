Aetherflux, a space startup with an unconventional origin story, is making waves with its bold plan to revolutionize how we generate and deliver solar power—from space. Founded by Baiju Bhatt, a physicist-turned-finance-exec whose father was a NASA scientist, the company is developing a modular satellite constellation that aims to beam solar energy down to Earth using lasers.

Unlike traditional concepts that rely on massive solar arrays in geostationary orbit transmitting energy via microwave beams to large ground stations, Aetherflux is taking a different route. Its satellites will operate in low Earth orbit (LEO), offering a more scalable and flexible approach to space-based solar power (SBSP). Bhatt argues that previous efforts suffered from an “all or nothing” mentality, while Aetherflux’s modular system allows for iterative development and faster innovation.

The company recently announced a $50 million Series A funding round, led by Ventures and Interlagos, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and NEA. Bhatt had initially bootstrapped the company himself, investing $10 million of his own money. According to SpaceNews, Aetherflux plans to launch its first technology demonstrator into orbit by 2026.

This demonstrator will be a kilowatt-class satellite riding aboard a SpaceX Transporter mission. The spacecraft bus is being provided by Apex, and once deployed, it will beam power back to Earth using an infrared laser with a targeted 10-meter spot size. While the laser technology has already been tested in a lab, the real challenge—and opportunity—lies in proving it works in space.

Unlike geostationary satellites that enjoy constant sunlight, Aetherflux’s LEO satellites will experience periods of darkness and therefore require onboard energy storage. That makes their design more complex but also more adaptable.

The company emphasizes the geopolitical urgency of their mission. In a blog post announcing the funding round, Aetherflux highlighted growing international interest in space-based solar power. “We’re moving with urgency,” the post reads. “China declared its intent to deploy space solar power systems within the decade. And the European Space Agency is advancing its own initiative. The United States must prioritize space solar power or risk ceding energy leadership to others.”

To that end, Aetherflux has also secured funding from the U.S. Department of Defense through the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF), which will support a proof-of-concept mission demonstrating power transmission from LEO.

With a war chest of fresh funding, government backing, and a vision that blends high tech with high stakes, Aetherflux is positioning itself at the forefront of a new kind of space race—one that could transform how the world is powered.

