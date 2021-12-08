Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, once again took to Twitter to reaffirm his pledge to make humanity a ‘multi-planet species’ with bases on both the Moon and Mars

By Ethan Blackshaw

Elon Musk has doubled down on his pledge to build permanent bases on the Moon and Mars and to make us a “multi- planet species”.

As per usual, the world’s richest man took to Twitter to communicate his plans.

One user tweeted the Tesla CEO with a quote of his from April which read: “It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon.

“That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon — again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon.

“And then build a city on Mars to become a space-faring civilisation, a multi-planet species.”

Musk replied to the tweet yesterday simply with: “Absolutely!”

He originally made the comments on April 23 following the launch of the Crew-2 mission, operated by his aerospace company SpaceX.

It wasn’t the first time Musk had made big promises about getting humanity to Mars.

In December 2020, he said that it would only take another six years for SpaceX to land people on the Red Planet.

Currently, SpaceX is developing the Starship, a reusable spacecraft that has been incorporated into plans to take people to both the Moon and Mars.

The plans to colonise Mars weren’t the only space mission Musk was throwing his weight behind yesterday.

Earlier, he tweeted “avenge the dinosaurs!!” as he shared NASA’s tweet regarding the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

Via DailyStar.com