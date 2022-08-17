BY AKANSHA DIMRI

The promise of evolutionary learning has long excited AI researchers, but few applications are as meaningful as solving the complex problem of sleep. Now here comes a startup from Silicon Valley dubbed as Bryte, which claims to be creating the world’s most advanced AI-connected and robotics-powered bed. The US-based tech company has now secured a $20 million strategic investment round.

The funding was led by Tempur Sealy International, the company synonymous with the mattress industry. The two companies intend to collaborate on future products, services, and technology with the latest investment. Further, ARCHina Capital and other existing Bryte investors also participated in the funding round.

“Our mission is to empower lives through restorative sleep, which starts by reaching as many people as possible, with the most technically advanced products and first-rate services at a complete range of price points. There is simply no company in the world with a more complete and desirable portfolio of brands than Tempur Sealy, and we couldn’t be more excited about their investment,” said Luke Kelly, CEO, Bryte.

“It has long been clear to us that meaningful innovation improves sleep outcomes for millions of people. With Bryte, we have invested in a company that is committed to innovation with an elegant, seamless integrated product that we believe fits our long-term brand strategy. We are excited to form a relationship with their talented team,” said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

Founded in 2016 by Silicon Valley veteran John Tompane, Ely Tsern and Jonathan Farringdon, Bryte is best known for its flagship product The Restorative Bed, which is popular with celebrities and can be found in the suites of luxury hotels such as Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Park Hyatt New York, as well as Rosewood locations, among others.

How does it work?

Bryte’s in-bed technology measures, learns, tests, and applies what each sleeper needs to optimise their restorative sleep through real-time in-bed personalized comfort adjustments and relaxation experiences and services. Furthermore, the technology is purpose-built as a platform of hardware, software and AI services that can be seamlessly integrated into the product lines of select mattress brands, in service of reaching and benefiting more sleepers, more quickly.

“We founded Bryte with the vision to integrate the latest technology and sleep science into delightful experiences that truly deliver impactful restorative sleep products & services. With Tempur Sealy, we have an amazing investor that shares our vision. We are excited to develop technologies and capabilities to lead the industry in creating breakthrough products and experiences together,” said Ely Tsern, Co-Founder and CTO of Bryte.

Prior to this round, the company raised over $30M with investors including ARCHina Capital, 10x Group, Evolution VC Partners and more.

