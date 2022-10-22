By MATT GROWCOOT

Coming hot off the heels of Meta’s text-to-video generator, Google has announced its own artificially intelligent (AI) movie generator.

Goggle’s Imagen Video is still in its development phase, but the company says it will be capable of producing 1280×768 videos at 24 frames per second from a written prompt.

According to Google’s research paper, Imagen Video will have stylistic abilities, such as generating videos based on the work of famous artists like Vincent van Gough. It will also generate 3D rotating objects while preserving their structure and rendering text in various animation styles.

Google hopes that its AI-video model can “significantly decrease the difficulty of high-quality content generation.” Imagen Video builds on Google’s Imagen, a text-to-image program similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E.

It also claims that Imagen Video has demonstrated an understanding of depth and three-dimensionality, allowing drone flythrough videos to be created that rotate around and capture objects from different angles without distortion.

Google has voiced its concerns over “problematic data” used to train its AI-image generator programs. The company has attempted to filter out sexually explicit or violent content, as well as social stereotypes and cultural biases. It is concerned that the tool may be used “to generate, fake, hateful, explicit, or harmful content.”

“We have decided not to release the Imagen Video model or its source code until these concerns are mitigated,” adds Google.

