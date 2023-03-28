Kroger will deploy Gatik’s autonomous box trucks to serve customers with increased delivery frequency, reliability and responsiveness

Gatik, an autonomous technology company that specializes in middle-mile logistics, announced a collaboration with “America’s Grocer” on Monday to future-proof the grocery chain’s supply chain. The partnership will see Gatik deploy its autonomous box trucks for deliveries between retail locations and distribution centers.

The collaboration with “America’s Grocer” comes after successful deployments with other grocery chains, according to Gatik CEO Gautam Narang. “We are thrilled to expand our autonomous technology to ‘America’s Grocer’ and offer a safe, reliable, and cost-effective solution for their middle-mile transportation needs,” Narang said in a statement.

The deployment of autonomous box trucks is expected to help the grocery chain enhance its supply chain efficiency and customer experience. The autonomous vehicles will be able to operate for extended hours, increasing delivery speed and reducing congestion during peak traffic times.

The collaboration will begin with a pilot program in one of the grocery chain’s key markets, with plans to expand to other markets in the future. Gatik will also work with the grocery chain to integrate its technology into the company’s existing logistics systems.

“We are excited to partner with Gatik to explore new ways of enhancing our supply chain,” said the grocery chain’s spokesperson. “Autonomous technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we do business, and we look forward to working with Gatik to achieve our goals.”

The announcement comes as the use of autonomous vehicles in logistics continues to gain traction. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous vehicle market in logistics is expected to reach $11.90 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 47.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gatik’s collaboration with “America’s Grocer” is expected to position the grocery chain as a leader in adopting innovative autonomous technology solutions for supply chain management.

Via The Impactlab