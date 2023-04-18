Researchers at Carnegie Mellon have created soft robots that can seamlessly shift from walking to swimming. Credit: Carnegie Mellon University

A team of researchers from Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering has developed a soft robot capable of transitioning from land to sea without losing efficiency or speed. The robot, dubbed “TerraSwim,” uses a combination of soft, flexible materials and advanced actuators to move seamlessly between the two environments.

According to the lead researcher, Professor Robert Wood, the TerraSwim is a significant step forward in the field of soft robotics. “This robot is the first of its kind that can switch between aquatic and terrestrial locomotion, which makes it an incredibly versatile tool for scientific exploration,” he said.

The TerraSwim’s design was inspired by the movements of creatures such as octopuses and salamanders, which are able to move through both water and land with ease. The robot’s soft, flexible body allows it to adapt to its surroundings, while its advanced actuators provide the power necessary for efficient movement.

The team hopes that the TerraSwim will be used for a variety of scientific applications, including underwater exploration and environmental monitoring. “There are many areas of the ocean that are still unexplored, and the TerraSwim could be an invaluable tool for uncovering new information about these environments,” said Dr. Kamal Youcef-Toumi, a professor of mechanical engineering at MIT who was not involved in the study.

The TerraSwim could also have practical applications in industries such as oil and gas, where underwater inspection and maintenance are critical. “The ability to seamlessly transition from land to sea could make the TerraSwim an incredibly valuable tool for these industries,” said Dr. John Hildebrand, a professor of biology at the University of Arizona who was not involved in the study.

Overall, the TerraSwim represents a significant breakthrough in the field of soft robotics and could have a wide range of applications in both scientific research and industry. As Dr. Youcef-Toumi noted, “This robot is an excellent example of how bio-inspired engineering can lead to new and innovative solutions to real-world problems.”

By The Impactlab