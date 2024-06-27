China’s Farasis Energy has unveiled a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) battery, boasting exceptional range, climate temperature tolerances, and charge cycle lifespan. This innovative battery can operate normally between -22°F (-30°C) and 149°F (65°C), and it maintains 70% state-of-health (SOH) even after thousands of charge cycles.

The new battery was showcased at the ASEAN Automotive Supply Chain Conference held in Thailand on June 18 and 19. The conference focuses on regional integration within the automotive industry, highlighting trends, innovations, and challenges while bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders. It aims to facilitate discussions on supply chain optimization, technological advancements, and collaborative strategies to enhance competitiveness and sustainability in the ASEAN automotive sector.

Farasis Energy’s new battery shows great promise for new energy passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as applications such as two- or three-wheelers and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. According to Jack Peng of Farasis Energy, who showcased the new battery technology, it boasts high performance, top-notch safety standards, robust temperature adaptability, and an exceptionally long cycle life.

If claims about the battery are accurate, it could be a game-changer for the EV market. Peng explained that the battery was developed to withstand the high temperatures typical in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and surrounding regions. These batteries can function normally in temperatures ranging from -22°F (-30°C) to 149°F (65°C). In a 25°C environment, a single battery cell can undergo 2500 cycles with an SOH greater than 70%. In a 45°C environment, a single battery cell can undergo 1500 cycles with an SOH greater than 70%. The batteries are resistant to high-temperature environments, can discharge at high rates without issues, and the temperature of a single battery cell only increases by about 41°F (5°C).

Moreover, the latest semi-solid-state battery technology significantly improves material-level stability, leading to an incredibly long battery life. Tests carried out at Farasis Energy’s laboratory have shown that these batteries can endure over 5000 cycles with an SOH of 70%. This results in a total driving distance of more than 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers). This technology has the potential for wide application in various vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, buses, coaches, and other fields, significantly enhancing battery durability, improving operational efficiency, and reducing user costs.

Farasis Energy has been a significant player in battery technology for 27 years, with success in both domestic and international markets. Considered a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, Farasis Energy introduced the world’s first sodium-ion power battery for EV customers and achieved end-customer delivery for eVTOL aircraft. In the electric two-wheeler market, Farasis Energy is the first power battery enterprise in China and holds the largest market share in the global high-performance lithium battery market for electric motorcycles.

