A comprehensive survey across 143 countries has highlighted how well various nations are equipped to support the world’s rapidly aging population, particularly in terms of well-being, equity, and security. As the global population ages, some countries are more prepared than others to handle the challenges and opportunities this demographic shift presents.

The aging of the world’s population is largely seen as a success story, reflecting advances in healthcare, medicine, and public health. A look back at 1950 reveals that the chances of a baby born in a high-income country surviving to 90 were just 4.8%. Today, that number has risen to 26.7%, with projections estimating that 50% of babies born today in high-income countries will reach that milestone by 2060. But with this longer life expectancy comes the question: Is the world socially and economically ready for an aging population?

A pioneering study led by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Columbia University in New York examines just this, revealing how different countries are preparing for the challenges associated with an aging society. The study assessed 143 countries, encompassing nearly 95% of the world’s population, using a modified version of the Global Aging Society Index, which focuses on five key domains: productivity and engagement, well-being, equity, cohesion, and security.

According to Assistant Professor Cynthia Chen, the lead author of the study, “While high-income countries lead the rankings in readiness for a rapidly aging society, low- and middle-income nations trail behind. Although these countries have younger populations today, many are expected to experience rapid aging in the near future.”

The five domains of the index are essential in determining how well countries can adapt to population aging. Here’s a breakdown:

Productivity and Engagement : This domain refers to facilitating the engagement of older people in society, whether through paid employment or volunteer work.

: This domain refers to facilitating the engagement of older people in society, whether through paid employment or volunteer work. Well-being : The focus here is on providing healthcare tailored to the unique needs of older adults.

: The focus here is on providing healthcare tailored to the unique needs of older adults. Equity : This involves ensuring an equitable distribution of resources across the older population, reducing the disparity between the rich and poor.

: This involves ensuring an equitable distribution of resources across the older population, reducing the disparity between the rich and poor. Cohesion : This domain concerns maintaining strong social connections between generations and fostering community support for the elderly.

: This domain concerns maintaining strong social connections between generations and fostering community support for the elderly. Security: Ensuring economic and physical security for older adults is the primary concern in this area.

The study found that countries scored lowest in the productivity and engagement domain, followed by equity, well-being, and security. The highest scores were recorded in the cohesion domain, with nations in Asia and Europe standing out for their strong social fabric, high levels of trust between neighbors, and robust support systems for older adults.

In terms of GDP, the study also found that wealthier countries generally scored better across most domains, with high-income nations ranking highest in well-being due to longer healthy life expectancy, higher life satisfaction, and better universal healthcare coverage. However, it was noted that, despite these advantages, high-income countries also spent a larger proportion of their lives in poor health compared to lower-income nations.

High-income countries were more equitable, with older adults more likely to live comfortably, enjoy food security, and have at least a high school education. But it was the countries leading in cohesion, where strong social ties were common among older adults, that truly stood out.

Among the top-ranked nations were Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, New Zealand, Finland, the Netherlands, Canada, and Singapore. The US, by contrast, ranked 24th among high-income nations, sandwiched between Spain and Estonia. Despite these disparities, the research suggests that countries can harness the potential of their aging populations, mitigating rising healthcare costs while tapping into the experience and wisdom of older adults to enrich society.

Assistant Professor Chen emphasized, “Countries that effectively respond to population aging can mitigate the growth in healthcare costs while harnessing the potential of older adults, whose experience and wisdom can contribute significantly to societies. In the long run, this can lead to global societal benefits.”

One area where Western nations could learn from other parts of the world is in how they view aging. In many Western societies, there are negative stereotypes about the elderly, such as beliefs that they are in poor health, have poor memories, or that medical treatments are less effective for them. However, the study challenges these myths and encourages a shift in perspective. Linda Fried, Dean of Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health, spoke at a TEDxBoston event about rethinking aging, describing it not as a burden, but as a “superpower.” She suggested that society should harness the skills and experience of older individuals to address global challenges, including climate change, mental health, loneliness, and future health crises.

“Imagine how the superpowers of a growing older population could be harnessed for generativity to come together to tackle climate change, the mental health crisis, loneliness, the next pandemic, or heat emergencies, or to assure young people’s successful futures,” Fried remarked.

As the global population continues to age, this study underscores the urgency for all nations, regardless of income level, to prioritize the well-being of their older citizens. The countries that act proactively to address these needs will not only improve the lives of their elderly populations but will also stand to benefit from the vast potential that these experienced individuals offer in shaping the future of society.

By Impact Lab