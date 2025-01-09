Florida’s IHMC Robotics Lab has successfully completed real-world tests of its cutting-edge exoskeleton suit, Eva, drawing comparisons to the advanced technology seen in the movie Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise. In a groundbreaking step toward practical application, the team took Eva outside of the lab for a test run, offering a glimpse into what the future of wearable robotic systems might look like.

The test, which took place in real-world conditions, demonstrated Eva‘s ability to perform outside the controlled environment of a lab, marking a significant milestone in the development of exoskeletons designed for field deployment. The wearable exoskeleton is designed to assist individuals working in hazardous environments, helping to offload the weight of heavy personal protective equipment (PPE) and reduce the physical strain associated with such demanding roles.

Jared Li, a research scientist at IHMC who wore the exoskeleton during the test, emphasized the importance of real-world trials. “The ability to wear it yourself, take it out into the world, and understand what the end user is going to feel is tremendously helpful for future development,” Li said.

Eva is a powered lower-body exoskeleton designed to support and enhance the user’s natural range of motion while carrying the burden of PPE. The suit provides powered assistance in key areas like hip and knee flexion/extension and ankle plantarflexion, helping users to move more efficiently without compromising mobility.

The exoskeleton is built using brushless DC motor actuators for the hips and knees, while cables linked to backpack-mounted actuators control the ankle movements. The backpack also houses a custom power system that monitors battery usage and charges the system as needed. Additionally, the design includes a specialized harness that integrates a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) tank, ensuring seamless compatibility with nuclear site PPE.

One of Eva‘s standout features is its adaptability. With adjustable components like length-adjustable thighs and shanks, adjustable leg interfaces, a height-adjustable torso brace, and size-adjustable foot attachments, the suit can accommodate a wide range of body types and user needs.

The exoskeleton’s most immediate application is in the field of nuclear remediation. Developed in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories and supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Eva is designed to assist workers involved in the cleanup of hazardous nuclear sites. The exoskeleton is particularly valuable for addressing health challenges faced by an aging workforce in high-risk environments, as it can reduce physical strain and improve efficiency during labor-intensive tasks.

Beyond nuclear sites, the technology behind Eva holds the potential to revolutionize industries that require heavy-duty PPE, such as disaster response, military operations, and heavy manufacturing. As the exoskeleton technology evolves, it could play a critical role in improving the safety and performance of workers across various sectors.

IHMC’s ongoing efforts build upon over a decade of experience in exoskeleton research, including notable successes in international competitions like the Cybathlon and the Toyota Mobility Foundation Mobility Unlimited Challenge. With this latest development, the team is on track to make a major impact on wearable robotics and the future of workplace safety.

By Impact Lab