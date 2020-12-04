The revolutionary Zmirror all-in-one smart mirror eliminates the need for all other vanity desk products. Its superiority is defined in the high-quality Harman Kardon speakers often found in luxury cars like BMWs and Range Rovers, but it doesn’t stop there.



As a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Winner, Zmirror takes smart speakers to the next level. That’s thanks to its seven-inch LCD touchscreen on the nine-inch diameter tempered glass mirror. If you don’t feel like touching the mirror or your hands are full, easily use Amazon Alexa voice control. That means this all-in-one smart mirror can even tell you the weather, search YouTube, read Kindle books, and more.

What’s more, this beauty device includes a mood lamp and ring light. So you can set the right ambiance in any space or choose to highlight your face for your next live video.

Via TheGadgetFlow.com