By Omar Sohail

Top of the Apple Car Shows a Curved, Glossy Finish, Similar to What You’ve Seen on the Magic Mouse

Apple’s self-driving car venture codenamed Project Titan has reportedly been in development since 2014. It was only back in 2017 did the company receive a permit to test out its self-driving cars on California roads. Of course, before it actually releases for the masses, we should expect a boatload of changes, especially when it comes to the design, but this concept inspired by the Magic Mouse could give everyone some ideas. Take a look.

The images and video of the latest concept were made in collaboration with LetsGoDigital and @CConcept Creator and at the top, you’re greeted with a look that’s reminiscent of the Magic Mouse, particularly the one shipping with the iMac Pro. It sports a similar curvature, along with a glossy finish. The concept could have been made with the intention that the Apple Car features an electrochromic glass at the front. That’s just our opinion and if you think this concept was made with something else in mind, let us know down in the comments.

Overall, the black finish looks incredible but none of the reports mention if Apple will introduce its self-driving car in different colors. Looks like we’ll have to wait and find out. The company has hired lots of talent from companies like Tesla, with a previous, but sketchy report mentioning that the Apple Car would debut in September 2021. A different report later revealed that we won’t be seeing the vehicle until 2024, and it could be the first time Apple employs a brand new battery technology to power it.







Since it’s taking a considerably long time for the Apple Car’s release, it’s likely the company is facing heaps of setbacks, right down to the software, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ll see it much later. There’s also a video of the Apple Car concept below, so let us know down in the comments if you think the upcoming automobile should look similar to this.

Via WccfTwch.com