By Leila Stein 15 Updated by Kyle Baird

Sophia the Robot has created her own non-fungible token (NFT) digital artwork to be auctioned.

Sophia made the artworks with digital artist Andrea Bonaceto. This makes them the first-ever collaboration between humans and robots.

An NFT version of the art goes up for sale on the Nifty Gateway marketplace on March 23.

AI Makes NFT

Her creator, David Hanson, explains that Sophia created the art using her perception of Bonaceto’s artwork. She then combined this with data from her “life” experiences.

Sophia’s team of designers and programmers also helped to support the venture.

“These AI-based artworks will remain with the public in cyberspace forever, a permanent record of my feelings,” explains Sophia in an AI-generated response.

“Even though I am a robot, I feel that human beings need love and compassion, and the simple artworks are a simple way to deliver those messages to people everywhere.”

Bonaceto also thinks that NFTs could be a “new Renaissance” for the art world.

“NFTs are for the creative industry what Bitcoin is for the financial industry — a paradigm shift. It’s very exciting to be at the cusp of this new trend”, Bonaceto said.

IV Gallery in Los Angeles curated the artwork. Their reveal will happen a few days before the sale on Sophia‘s and Bonaceto’s social media outlets.

Sophia the Robot and Blockchain

Sophia’s has been a feature at multiple blockchain events in the past. For example, the 2019 African Blockchain Conference and Malta AI and Blockchain Summit. It was here that she discussed the progress humans have made in AI technology.

Her creator, Hanson Robotics has already invested in blockchain technology. Its project SingularityNet is a decentralized, cloud-based, open-market for AI.

Recently, SingularityNet has been working on the Sophia Collective. It aims to create a global community to help Sophia move towards beneficial general intelligence.

Via Beincrypto.com