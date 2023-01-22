The World’s First Intelligent Unmanned Oceanographic Research Ship Enters Service

The world’s first intelligent unmanned oceanographic research vessel “Zhuhaiyun” entered service in the city of Zhuhai today.

The ship, which has successfully completed all its maritime test objectives, is the world’s first intelligent oceanographic research vessel with autonomous navigation and remote control functions. The ship’s power system, information system, dynamic positioning system and operation support system are completely independently developed by China.

With a length of 88.5 meters, a width of 14 meters, an underwater depth of 6.1 meters and a weight of 2.1 tons, the ship has a maximum speed of 18 knots and an economic speed of 13 knots. The ship can perform extensive maritime survey tasks such as seafloor mapping, sea observation, maritime patrol and sampling.

Via RaillyNews.com