The company says that the Liger X and Liger X+ are fitted with its patented self-balancing system and will be launched in India by end-2023.

Engineering and Tech start-up Liger Mobility has unveiled the world’s first self-balancing electric scooters – the Liger X and Liger X+. While self-balancing technology isn’t new to the two-wheeler space developments in the technology have been focused on the motorcycle space with brands having previously showcased prototypes of the same.

Liger says that its self-balancing system (AutoBalancing technology) allows riders to ride the scooter and low speeds and even come to a full stop without requiring to place their leg on the ground. Additionally, the system works in conjunction with a reverse gear allowing users to reverse the scooter without needing to use their feet for balance. The scooters will additionally be offered with a learner mode restraining the top speed.

Speaking on the occasion Ashutosh Upadhyay, Co-founder of Liger Mobility said, “Liger Mobility’s team of passionate engineers have worked hard over the last several years to make our AutoBalancing technology for two-wheelers, technically and financially viable. All aspects of Liger X and Liger X+’s AutoBalancing technology, including the hardware and software, have been developed in-house, further underlining India’s ambition, determination and quality of engineering talent.”

Both Liger X and Liger X+ will be available in five colours and having a top speed of 65 kmph. Both scooters will be offered with liquid-cooled battery packs – removable for the Liger X, fixed for the Liger X+. While battery capacity was not revealed the company says that the X will offer up to 60km of range which gets bumped up to 100 km on the X+. Charging times stand at 3 hours for the Liger X and a little under 4.5 hours for the Liger X+.

Both the variants from Liger will come with 4G and GPS with a dedicated app enabling riders to see the live location of the vehicle, ride history, battery percentage and temperature. The rider will also receive smart alerts like Tow, Accident, service reminders etc.

In addition, the Liger X+ also receives turn-by-turn navigation, and will also enable the user to view phone calls and messages on the scooter’s TFT display.

In terms of design, the Liger X and X+ get a contemporary design with flowing lines and the main headlamp integrated into the front apron. The large unit sits in a noticeable bulge below the handlebar which houses a slim LED DRL.

Liger says that bookings for both scooters will open in mid-2023 with deliveries to commence before the end of the year.

