Thira Robotics, a robotics company based in Italy, has launched a new generation of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to operate in industrial environments. The new AMRs, called “Yara,” are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, with a modular design that allows for easy customization and expansion.

According to the company, the Yara robots are equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that allow them to navigate complex environments and interact with other machines and equipment. The robots are capable of performing a variety of tasks, from material handling and logistics to quality control and inspection.

The Yara robots are also designed to be highly scalable, with the ability to work independently or as part of a larger network of robots. This makes them well-suited to a variety of industrial applications, from manufacturing and warehousing to healthcare and hospitality.

Thira Robotics CEO, Paolo Salvadeo, said in a statement, “Our new generation of autonomous mobile robots is the result of years of research and development, and we are thrilled to bring them to market. The Yara robots offer a level of flexibility and adaptability that is unmatched in the industry, and we believe they have the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate.”

The launch of the Yara robots comes at a time when the demand for automation and robotics is increasing rapidly in industries around the world. With their advanced capabilities and flexible design, the Yara robots are well-positioned to meet this demand and offer businesses a new level of efficiency and productivity.

Via The Impactlab