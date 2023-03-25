The six-legged WORMS robot was developed in response to NASA’s BIG Idea Challenge.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a new type of robot inspired by the movements of worms. The robot, which has been designed to operate in space, is made up of different segments that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of configurations.

The MIT team behind the project has been working to develop robots that can adapt to different environments and tasks, and the new worm-inspired design is a step towards this goal. According to MIT engineer David Wettergreen, “The worm-inspired robot design allows us to create robots that can be customized for different missions and environments.”

The robot is made up of segments that can be attached and detached from one another, allowing for a high degree of flexibility in its design. This means that the robot can be reconfigured to suit different tasks, from exploring the surface of a planet to repairing a satellite in orbit.

The worm-like design of the robot also allows it to move in a variety of ways, including crawling, twisting, and rolling. This makes it well-suited to navigating the uneven surfaces and tight spaces found in many space missions.

The robot has already been tested in a simulated Mars environment, where it was able to crawl over rocks and other obstacles. The MIT team is now working to further develop the robot’s capabilities and explore its potential for use in future space missions.

Overall, the worm-inspired robot developed by MIT has the potential to revolutionize space exploration by offering a versatile and adaptable platform for a wide range of tasks. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that we will see even more innovative designs inspired by the natural world.

Via The Impactlab