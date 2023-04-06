Mighty Buildings, a construction technology company, has developed a new house printing robot called the Autonomous Robotic Construction System (ARCS) that is set to shake up the $7.28 trillion construction industry.

According to the company, the ARCS can construct a 350-square-foot studio apartment in just 24 hours, using a 3D printing process that creates the walls, ceiling, and floor of the building, while also installing the necessary plumbing and electrical systems. It can also cut openings for doors and windows.

The ARCS has the potential to revolutionize the industry by making housing more affordable and accessible to people all around the world. However, it has also raised concerns about potential job loss due to automation.

Mighty Buildings plans to use the ARCS to create affordable housing and custom homes for customers. According to Sam Ruben, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mighty Buildings, the technology is more sustainable than traditional construction methods as it uses fewer materials and produces less waste.

Ruben stated, “We believe that the future of construction is 3D printing, and the ARCS is a huge step towards making that a reality. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this revolution and to be able to offer affordable and sustainable housing solutions to people all around the world.”

While the technology is still in its early stages, Mighty Buildings has already received significant investment from notable venture capitalists and plans to expand its operations to meet the growing demand for sustainable and affordable housing.

As Ruben noted, “We see enormous potential for this technology to help solve the housing crisis and provide a better quality of life for people everywhere.”

Via The ImpactLab