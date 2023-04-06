Neural interfaces have made great strides in recent years, but still suffer from poor longevity and resolution. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a biohybrid implant to improve the situation.

Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a biohybrid implant that can repair broken nerves using stem cells. The implant is designed to promote nerve regeneration and support the growth of nerve cells, potentially restoring function to damaged nerves caused by injury or disease.

The implant consists of two components – a synthetic scaffold that provides structural support and a layer of stem cells that aid nerve growth. The scaffold is made of a biodegradable polymer that gradually dissolves over time, allowing the nerves to regenerate and heal.

According to the researchers, the biohybrid implant has shown promising results in animal studies and could be used to treat various nerve injuries and diseases such as spinal cord injuries, traumatic nerve injuries, and peripheral neuropathy.

Dr. Eva Feldman, one of the researchers involved in the study, said, “The potential for this technology is enormous. We hope that it will provide a new approach to treating nerve injuries and help restore function to patients who have been living with nerve damage.”

The researchers believe that the biohybrid implant has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of nerve injuries and improve the quality of life for millions of people worldwide who suffer from these conditions. It could also offer a more effective and less invasive alternative to current treatments that often involve surgery and have limited success.

While the technology is still in the early stages of development, the researchers are optimistic about its potential. Dr. Feldman stated, “We’re excited about the possibilities this technology offers and will continue to explore its potential in future studies.”

Via The Impactlab