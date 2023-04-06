The Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon but can cause damage to space infrastructure.

Scientists have used a rocket to create artificial northern lights, also known as auroras, in order to better understand space weather. The experiment was carried out by researchers from the University of Oslo, in collaboration with the Andøya Space Center in Norway.

“We wanted to simulate the conditions that create auroras and observe the resulting artificial aurora to gather data on the underlying physics of the natural phenomenon,” said Dr. Anne Hansen, a space physicist at the University of Oslo.

The rocket was launched from the Andøya Space Center and released a cloud of vapor into the atmosphere. The vapor, which was composed of barium and strontium, was used to simulate the conditions that create auroras.

“We used ground-based instruments and cameras to observe the resulting artificial aurora and gather data on the underlying physics of the natural phenomenon,” said Dr. Hansen.

Auroras are caused by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with Earth’s magnetic field. These particles are trapped in the magnetic field and funneled towards the poles, where they collide with atoms in the upper atmosphere, producing colorful displays of light.

The information gathered from the experiment could help scientists develop more accurate models of space weather and its effects on Earth’s atmosphere and technology.

“This research is important because space weather can have a significant impact on human activities, such as satellite communications and power grids,” said Dr. Hansen. “By better understanding the underlying physics of auroras, we can develop more accurate models of space weather and predict its effects on Earth’s technology.”

Overall, the experiment is part of ongoing efforts to better understand space weather and its potential impact on human activities. With further research and experimentation, scientists hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the complex phenomena that occur in space and their effects on our planet.

Via The Impactlab