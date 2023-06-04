VeriSIM Life, a pioneering company in the field of artificial intelligence, has harnessed the power of digital twins and machine intelligence to revolutionize pharmaceutical testing. By creating digital replicas of various human body types and animal models, VeriSIM can predict the impact of pharmaceuticals on real-life subjects before even entering clinical trials, significantly reducing time, costs, and risks associated with drug development.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Jo Varshney, a veterinarian with expertise in genomics and cancer biology, VeriSIM collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions to assess the efficacy and safety of medications using AI simulations instead of animal testing. This approach addresses the common challenge in drug development, as approximately 89% of drugs that pass animal testing fail in human trials.

VeriSIM’s technology also enables the development of drugs for smaller patient populations that may have been financially unviable through traditional research and development methods. While VeriSIM primarily serves businesses in human medicine, it also supports customers involved in animal drug development. The company has raised approximately $25 million in funding to date.

Dr. Varshney highlights the positive reception from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which applauds VeriSIM’s mission to reduce reliance on animal testing. She believes that the company’s technology offers a win-win scenario for pharmaceutical companies and patients. By reducing costs and accelerating the drug development process, pharmaceutical companies can bring more drugs to the market. Patients, in turn, benefit from access to new treatments for previously untreated diseases at a lower cost.

With a vision of a world with more drugs available at an affordable price, VeriSIM aims to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry. The company’s subsidiary, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, focuses on developing drugs for rare diseases, further expanding the impact of VeriSIM’s platform. VeriSIM is also collaborating with the prestigious Mayo Clinic to advance drug discovery and development.

Through AI simulations, drugs undergo rigorous testing and receive a translational index score, comparable to a credit score. Low scores prompt drugmakers to adjust their experimental designs or revisit their strategies. By leveraging AI simulations instead of animal trials, VeriSIM’s software platform can quickly generate alternative compounds that show promise, testing millions of hypotheses in a fraction of the time typically required for trial and error experimentation.

VeriSIM’s platform not only reduces the substantial research and development costs associated with animal testing but also has the potential to save U.S. companies an estimated collective sum of $20 billion annually, while sparing countless animals from laboratory experiments. VeriSIM’s groundbreaking technology is poised to transform the drug development landscape, saving time, money, and most importantly, lives.

By Impact Lab