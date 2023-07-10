AI Foundation, the AI research lab known for creating virtual personalities like Deepak Chopra, has introduced AI.XYZ, a groundbreaking platform that allows users to create their own AI assistants. The aim is to enhance productivity and promote a healthier work-life balance for individuals. The platform empowers users to design personalized AI assistants capable of providing support in both personal and professional settings.

Unlike generic AI assistants from major tech companies, AI.XYZ enables users to create AI assistants exclusive to their needs. Each assistant is tailored to its creator, understanding their values, goals, and preferences. These AI assistants can assist with a variety of tasks such as note-taking, email writing, brainstorming, and providing personalized advice and perspectives.

AI.XYZ emphasizes data privacy and protection while offering personalized benefits. The AI assistants are trained based on their purpose, specific tasks, desired personality traits, preferred expressions, and ideal behaviors. The platform allows users to expand their AI’s knowledge through document sharing and linking to platforms like LinkedIn. Users can also customize the appearance and voice of their AI assistant, either by cloning their own characteristics or choosing from the AI.XYZ library.

Rob Meadows, CEO of AI Foundation, emphasizes that the goal of AI.XYZ is not to replace people but to extend their capabilities by providing a personal AI assistant that proactively works day and night to help them. The AI assistant can aid in proofreading, task management, email and message reminders, and other time-consuming activities, boosting efficiency and improving work quality.

AI.XYZ is currently available in public beta and accessible via the web using an invitation code. Users can interact with their AI assistants through text, voice, and video. While a free subscription allows users to start creating their own AI, a premium subscription priced at $20 per month offers additional features and customization options.

AI Foundation, in collaboration with renowned research institutions like the Technical University of Munich, aims to make “sustainable AI” accessible to everyone. The foundation has been at the forefront of personal AI development, partnering with early adopters such as Richard Branson and Deepak Chopra. AI Foundation’s prior project, Reality Defender, has become a trusted deepfake detection platform for governments.

Meadows envisions a future where AI assistants manage multiple aspects of individuals’ lives and integrate with various other AI technologies. The company intends to continually integrate new innovations, foundational models, and plugins into AI.XYZ to enhance its capabilities and intelligence. The long-term goal is to empower individuals with an affordable and intelligent personal AI assistant.

Amid concerns about AI encroaching on jobs and privacy, AI Foundation assures users that their AI assistants are secure, and personal information remains private. The company believes that the benefits of personal AI assistants outweigh the risks and emphasizes the importance of responsible innovation. AI Foundation is committed to implementing safeguards and providing resources, such as hotline protections, to support users’ well-being and mental health.

As AI.XYZ aims to make AI accessible to everyone, AI Foundation is confident that embracing personal AI assistants will enhance human potential and improve individuals’ lives without jeopardizing their autonomy or job security.

By Impact Lab