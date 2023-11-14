OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced enticing developments aimed at developers, including reduced prices and the capability to tailor artificial intelligence (AI) “agents” for a wide range of tasks. The platform, which gained immense popularity after the debut of ChatGPT a year ago, boasts over 2 million developers and 100 million weekly users. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed optimism, stating that as intelligence becomes integrated everywhere, individuals will have on-demand superpowers.

The recent move by OpenAI introduces a “Turbo” version of its leading software, ChatGPT-4 Turbo, emphasizing a smarter model with a focus on price and subsequent plans to enhance speed. Altman announced the introduction of custom “agents” or “GPTs,” enabling users to create AI tailored for specific tasks such as business negotiations, laundry advice, homework assistance, or tech support. OpenAI emphasized the simplicity of building these agents without the need for coding, making it accessible for everyone.

In addition to these features, OpenAI plans to launch a GPT “store” later this month, providing a platform for developers to share and monetize their customized agents based on user engagement. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed enthusiasm for OpenAI’s innovations, highlighting their collaborative efforts.

OpenAI’s strategic moves aim to democratize AI development, facilitating the creation of conversational AI interfaces for a broader range of applications. The advancements align with the ongoing discourse on AI safety and regulations, with governments and tech leaders exploring ways to manage the risks associated with rapidly evolving AI technologies.

By Impact Lab