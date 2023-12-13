In a groundbreaking move, Weilan, a leading Chinese innovation firm, has introduced BabyAlpha, a remarkable robot dog designed to challenge conventional perceptions associated with robots and artificial intelligence. While robotic dogs like Spot by Boston Dynamics and Go1 by Unitree have made their mark, BabyAlpha seeks to redefine the narrative with a simple yet profound addition – ears!

BabyAlpha, an upgraded version of Weilan’s acclaimed AlphaDog robot, aims to bridge the gap between humans and machines by bringing a touch of character and animation to its design. Boasting the prowess of artificial intelligence, Weilan claims that BabyAlpha is uniquely tailored for family companionship scenarios, setting it apart from similar products worldwide.

Over the past two years, Weilan dedicated efforts to develop two groundbreaking technologies: ‘Always Alive’ for BabyAlpha’s lively intelligence and ‘AgentOS’ for its smart operating system. These innovations usher in a new era of embodied intelligence, endowing BabyAlpha with constant companionship, full intelligence in personality, hobbies, learning, growth, and emotional memory.

BabyAlpha’s comprehensive understanding of human speech and empathy, coupled with its inability to provide direct answers to inquiries, creates a unique and intriguing interaction. Currently supporting conversations in Chinese and English, the robot dog plans to include multiple languages in future updates based on user demand.

Powered by Baidu intelligent voice interaction, BabyAlpha offers advanced speech recognition, precise sound source positioning, and comprehensive content health detection technology. The robot dog can also transform into a video call interface, featuring Touch To Go™ XR remote control technology with Bluetooth, WiFi, and 4G remote control capabilities.

Beyond its adorable appearance, BabyAlpha stands as a technically advanced instrument equipped with wide-ranging sensors and equipment. These include wide-angle vision, infrared active vision, millimeter-wave radar, 360-degree lidar, multi-TOF time-of-flight radar, microphone array, multi-touch sensing, temperature and humidity sensing, and a six-degree-of-freedom inertial sensor.

Weilan emphasizes that BabyAlpha seamlessly integrates with various smartphone and internet apps, supporting applications from Huawei AI, Alibaba AI, Tencent AI, Baidu AI, Shengwang audio, video series, and more. The company plans to expand its supported applications, content, and services, aiming to deliver a genuinely practical artificial intelligence experience.

Claiming to provide the most technologically advanced design and quality, Weilan launches BabyAlpha with four versions currently on sale, starting at a price of $1,300 (8,999 yuan). BabyAlpha not only represents a leap in AI companionship but also showcases Weilan’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

By Impact Lab