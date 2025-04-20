Humans have exceptional eyesight—better than most creatures in terms of color range, detail, and distance. But eyes evolved to handle life in jungles and prairies, not a world shaped by urban warfare, global tensions, and climate change. Today’s complex challenges demand the ability to see more, see faster, and see better. That’s why the United States is leaning into a new era of remote sensing—one driven by powerful commercial space imagery.

This revolution is fueled by advances in satellite technology and the plummeting costs of space launches. Companies are racing to equip spacecraft with next-generation sensors that can capture high-resolution images of Earth more frequently, affordably, and with greater clarity. At the forefront of this movement is Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellite platform, featuring cutting-edge imaging instruments designed by Raytheon.

“Launch provider competition has dropped the floor out of the cost per kilogram going to orbit,” said Keith Carrigan, a Raytheon technical fellow and director of the WorldView Legion program. “But to fully leverage those savings, we had to dramatically reduce the size, weight, and power—or SWAP—of high-resolution imaging systems. That’s exactly what we did.”

Between 2024 and early 2025, all six planned WorldView Legion satellites were successfully launched into low Earth orbit. Each satellite carries a Raytheon-built sensor package capable of delivering high-fidelity, 30 cm-class imagery with up to three times less SWAP than earlier-generation instruments. The result of 15 years of research, the new telescope design uses an innovative optical material that is both lighter and stronger than traditional components.

This leap in technology enabled Maxar to reduce spacecraft mass by more than half, cutting launch costs and speeding deployment timelines. Now, the company can capture up to 3.6 million square kilometers of ultra-high-resolution imagery per day, with the ability to revisit certain locations up to 15 times daily—an unmatched capability in the commercial sector.

The implications of this new imaging power are far-reaching. From monitoring war zones to tracking extreme weather and documenting humanitarian crises, Maxar’s satellites are becoming a vital “second source of truth” in global affairs.

“Raytheon’s sensors help Maxar deliver timely, accurate insights to customers around the world—including governments, media outlets, and commercial users,” Carrigan said. “This isn’t just about better pictures; it’s about providing real-time context to fast-moving events.”

And while performance is crucial, what truly sets this effort apart is how it was built: through digital engineering.

Raytheon’s development process for these sensors represents a fundamental shift in how aerospace systems are created. Rather than relying on static blueprints and decades-old methods, engineers used advanced digital tools—from 3D simulations to automated assembly—to design, test, and perfect the imaging system faster and more efficiently than ever before.

“Digital engineering isn’t just about computers—it’s about empowering people,” Carrigan explained. “It starts with leadership that embraces change and challenges old assumptions. That’s what allows our engineers to push boundaries.”

One of the most powerful tools in the team’s arsenal was the “digital twin”—a fully interactive 3D model of the telescope and its systems. This virtual replica allowed engineers to simulate real-world performance under a variety of conditions, enabling rapid prototyping and problem-solving. In fact, the team reached critical design review in just 12 months—a major milestone that typically takes far longer.

By digitally modeling thermal, optical, and mechanical behaviors, Raytheon created a patented multi-material mirror system that balances strength, stability, and lightness. These innovations were then tested in virtual environments to ensure seamless integration with Maxar’s satellites and reliable performance in orbit.

Digital engineering also reshaped the manufacturing process. Raytheon introduced automated work cells that recorded precise torque measurements on every component, even down to the smallest bolts. They also developed machines capable of aligning the telescope’s optics with high precision, increasing efficiency and reducing human error.

This new workflow not only accelerated production but also improved quality. “Digital systems let us catch mistakes early and adapt in real time,” Carrigan said. “That leads to better products, lower costs, and faster delivery.”

Looking ahead, scalability may be the most important benefit of all. The sensor design can be adjusted to accommodate different aperture sizes—ranging from 40 to 150 centimeters—and adapted for a variety of orbital environments, including geostationary and even cislunar space.

Another game-changing feature of Raytheon’s design is its modularity. The system’s back end can be swapped out easily to support different mission types. Today’s model is optimized for visible and near-infrared imagery, but future versions could handle hyperspectral, midwave, or longwave infrared bands with minimal reconfiguration.

“Our newest payloads were built with flexibility in mind,” Carrigan said. “You can switch mission modules without redesigning the whole telescope. That’s critical in a fast-moving world.”

For both defense and commercial sectors, the combination of digital engineering and advanced optics is ushering in a new era of remote sensing. These technologies allow us not only to see more and see better—but to adapt, scale, and respond to new threats and opportunities as they arise.

Ultimately, Raytheon and Maxar are making it possible to see what’s increasingly hidden or out of reach—whether that’s a conflict unfolding halfway around the world or environmental shifts happening slowly over time. In a world that demands speed, precision, and clarity, digital engineering is giving us the eyes to match.

