An Australian startup is changing the game in sustainable fashion and manufacturing. Alt. Leather has developed an innovative, plant-based leather alternative that’s free from animal products, plastic, and the harmful environmental impacts typically associated with traditional and synthetic leathers.

Instead of animal hides or petroleum-based plastics like polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Alt. Leather’s material is crafted from natural fibers and agricultural waste. The result is a durable, leather-like product that could be used across a variety of industries, including fashion, footwear, automotive, and upholster.

“Ten percent of our ingredients are upcycled from textiles and cellulose that would otherwise end up in landfills or be incinerated,” the company states on its website. “And 100 percent of our materials come from regenerative plants that are globally abundant.”

Alt. Leather’s innovation is designed with the full lifecycle in mind. The company is actively testing the degradability and recyclability of its material, aiming for a future where eco-friendly leather products don’t just look good—they leave a lighter footprint, too.

Leather production, a process dating back over 7,000 years, traditionally involves the chemical treatment of animal hides to produce a strong, flexible material. In recent decades, faux leather has emerged as a cheaper and more animal-friendly alternative, but most synthetic options rely heavily on fossil fuels and harmful plastics.

That’s where Tina Funder, founder of Alt. Leather, saw an opportunity. She envisioned a solution that could maintain the desirable qualities of leather—its texture, strength, and aesthetic appeal—without the associated environmental cost.

Alt. Leather’s formula combines cellulose, starches, recycled fibers, and plant resins to replicate leather’s complex structure. Their proprietary green technology mimics the intricate 3D fiber network found in animal hides, creating a convincing leather alternative that’s both durable and visually appealing.

The environmental benefits are significant. Compared to conventional animal leather, Alt. Leather’s production process emits around three times fewer greenhouse gases. Versus synthetic leather, it generates 30–70% fewer emissions, uses 60–65% less energy, and requires about 50% less water.

Despite its sustainable origins, the material meets international standards for quality and durability, making it suitable for commercial use in a range of products.

Alt. Leather’s journey began with experimentation using a small extruder machine to validate their concept. Encouraged by early success, the team scaled up their testing with larger extruders to explore mass production.

Support from CSIRO’s Kick-Start program gave the company access to world-class research facilities and expert guidance. “The structured approach of Kick-Start allowed us to test our material in a real-world setting and confirm that it could be scaled up,” Funder explained in an interview with CSIRO.

Building on this momentum, Alt. Leather joined the India-Australia RISE Accelerator program, which connected them to manufacturing partners in India. Factories in Noida and Chennai successfully produced handbags and footwear using Alt. Leather’s material, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth.

Alt. Leather’s breakthrough is more than just a sustainable innovation—it’s a blueprint for the future of materials science. By combining low-impact production methods, natural ingredients, and a commitment to circular design, the company is setting a new standard for how we think about leather and its alternatives.

With growing demand for sustainable, cruelty-free products across industries, Alt. Leather is well-positioned to become a global leader in eco-friendly materials. As their technology continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the future of leather doesn’t have to cost the Earth.

By Impact Lab