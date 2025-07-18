Researchers from the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) have successfully established a functional quantum communications network between their campuses using fiber-optic infrastructure. The system, named the Rochester Quantum Network (RoQNET), transmits data through single photons sent over 11 miles of optical fiber—operating at room temperature and using standard optical wavelengths.

RoQNET represents a significant step forward in the development of secure quantum communications, a technology that could redefine how sensitive data is transmitted. Quantum networks offer unprecedented security, as any attempt to intercept or copy quantum information would alter the data and be immediately detectable. This is achieved through the use of qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information. Among the various forms qubits can take—such as atoms, trapped ions, or diamond defects—photons are considered ideal for long-distance quantum transmission.

Photons, or particles of light, are naturally suited to travel through existing fiber-optic telecommunications lines, giving them an advantage in scaling quantum networks using current infrastructure. While future networks may integrate various qubit types for computing or sensing, photons are expected to remain a key component for communication.

RoQNET is particularly notable for incorporating integrated quantum photonic chips to generate quantum light and using solid-state quantum memory nodes. These innovations make the system not only compact and more scalable but also compatible with practical deployment goals. Unlike other experimental networks that may rely heavily on complex or cryogenic equipment, RoQNET is designed with cost-effective, scalable quantum networking in mind.

The collaboration between Rochester and RIT leverages deep expertise in optics and photonics. A primary technical challenge in this field involves the need for superconducting-nanowire-single-photon-detectors (SNSPDs), which are both bulky and expensive. Researchers are exploring ways to reduce dependency on such components to make widespread quantum networking feasible.

RoQNET also serves as a testbed for distributed quantum entanglement, which is essential for future quantum applications like distributed computing, ultra-secure communication, and advanced imaging systems. The network enables compatibility across different qubit types by taking advantage of photons’ ability to carry information across various wavelengths and interface with diverse quantum systems.

Looking ahead, the project aims to expand its network connections beyond Rochester, linking with major research centers across New York State, including Brookhaven National Lab, Stony Brook University, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and New York University. This expansion could serve as a foundation for a broader quantum internet, driving forward national and international efforts to revolutionize digital communication.

