Before you build anything, name anything, or sell anything, five deceptively simple questions will determine whether your business has a foundation — or just a dream

By Futurist Thomas Frey

The Moment Before Everything Else

Every business that ever existed started the same way: with a person who couldn’t stop thinking about something. A problem that nagged them. A skill they kept getting asked to use. A gap they spotted that nobody else seemed to notice. That restless feeling — that itch — is the raw material of entrepreneurship. But raw material isn’t a business. The distance between the itch and the income is a series of questions, and most people who fail skip them.

The solopreneur’s journey is different from the startup founder’s journey in one fundamental way. There’s no team to pressure-test your assumptions, no co-founder to push back on your blind spots, no board to ask the hard questions in a quarterly review. It’s just you. Which means the questioning has to happen internally, deliberately, and honestly — before the market does it for you, usually at a cost you can’t afford.

What follows are the first five questions. They’re not the only questions you’ll ever need. They’re the ground floor. Get these right, and every question that comes after becomes easier to answer. Skip them, and you’ll spend years rebuilding on a cracked foundation.

Successful businesses don’t sell services—they solve meaningful problems. The clearer you are about the problem, the easier it is to find your customers.



Question One: What Problem Am I Actually Solving?

Not “what do I do,” and not “what am I good at.” The question is: what problem, felt by real people, gets meaningfully better because of what I offer?

This sounds obvious. It almost never is. A graphic designer who thinks she’s selling “logos” is actually selling credibility — the feeling a small business owner gets when their brand finally looks as good as their larger competitors. A financial coach who thinks he’s selling “budgeting advice” is actually selling relief from the low-grade panic of not knowing where the money goes. The surface service and the underlying problem being solved are almost always different things.

Getting this wrong means you’ll attract the wrong clients, charge the wrong prices, and write marketing that lands with nobody. Getting it right means you can describe what you do in one sentence that makes the right person stop and say, “that’s exactly what I need.”

This first question generates a dozen more almost immediately. Who specifically feels this problem? How often? How acutely? What do they do today to cope with it? What have they already tried? Each of those sub-questions is a tunnel that leads somewhere useful — but you can’t enter any of them until you’ve honestly answered the first one.

Question Two: Who, Exactly, Is This For?

“Everyone” is not an answer. “Small businesses” is not an answer. “People who want to be healthier” is not an answer. The discipline of specificity here is painful and necessary.

The solopreneur who says her bookkeeping service is for “entrepreneurs” will be ignored. The one who says it’s for “independent interior designers with two to ten employees who hate dealing with project-based invoicing” will get calls. Narrowing the audience feels like shrinking the opportunity. It actually expands it, because your entire message, your pricing, your platform choice, and your referral network can now be precision-aimed at one clearly imagined person rather than sprayed vaguely at everyone.

The best way to answer this question is not to imagine a demographic but to imagine a specific Tuesday. What does this person’s Tuesday look like? What are they frustrated by at 9 AM? What conversation are they having at lunch? What are they Googling at 11 PM? The more vividly you can inhabit their specific life, the more precisely you can design something they’ll actually pay for.

Question Three: Why Me?

This is the question most new solopreneurs rush past, and it’s the one that will eventually catch up with them. Someone could theoretically do what you’re proposing to do. Some probably already are. So why should a client choose you specifically?

The answer is almost never “because I’m the best.” It’s usually a combination of lived experience, a specific methodology you’ve developed, an unusual combination of skills, a community you already belong to, or a track record in a prior career that lends particular credibility to this specific promise. A former ICU nurse who becomes a health coach for hospital administrators doesn’t just have credentials — she has the lived language, the specific empathy, and the institutional knowledge that no generic wellness coach can replicate.

Answering “why me” honestly also reveals where the gaps are. If you genuinely can’t answer it yet, that’s not a failure — it’s information. It might mean you need more specific experience before launching. Or it might mean you need to narrow your niche further until the answer becomes obvious.

Question Four: How Do I Reach Them?

A perfect solution to a real problem, aimed at exactly the right person, by someone uniquely qualified to help — and nobody knows it exists. This is the graveyard of perfectly good solopreneur ideas. Distribution is not a detail to figure out after launch. It is a launch-defining constraint.

The question isn’t “where could I theoretically find these people.” It’s “where are they already gathering, and do I have a realistic path to being in that space?” LinkedIn works well for some audiences and is completely wrong for others. A podcast in a niche community can be more valuable than ten thousand social media followers. A single referral relationship with a complementary service provider can be worth more than any ad campaign.

This question forces you to audit your existing assets honestly: your network, your platforms, your credibility in specific spaces, your ability to create content that attracts attention. It also opens a cascade of sub-questions about cost, time, and which channels can realistically be sustained by a single person without burning out in the first six months.

A business becomes real when you can clearly explain what you sell, who buys it, what it costs, and what happens next.



Question Five: What Does a Yes Actually Look Like?

This is the question that bridges everything into reality. You need to be able to describe, in specific terms, what it looks like when a prospective client decides to hire you. What did they just agree to? What does it cost? What happens next? What do they receive, and when?

A solopreneur who can’t answer this in thirty seconds doesn’t yet have a business. They have an idea. The moment you can clearly describe the offer — not the general category of work, but the specific thing a specific person buys for a specific price with a specific deliverable — the business becomes real enough to test.

And testing is the point. The first five questions are not a business plan. They’re a hypothesis. Each answer is provisional, a best current guess about how reality works — and reality will immediately start correcting you the moment you put any of it in front of actual people.

The Cascade That Follows

What makes these five questions powerful isn’t the answers. It’s what the answers reveal about the next layer of questions. Your answer to “who is this for” immediately raises “where do they go when they have this problem today,” which raises “who else serves them that I could partner with,” which raises “what does a referral relationship look like in this space.” Your answer to “what does a yes look like” immediately raises “how do I price this,” which raises “what’s my capacity limit,” which raises “could this ever scale without me personally doing every piece of it.”

This is how a viable business actually gets built — not in a flash of insight, but through a disciplined, iterative interrogation of your own assumptions. Each honest answer narrows the solution space just enough to make the next question answerable. Each honest “I don’t know yet” sends you toward the experience or research that will eventually produce a real answer.

The first five questions don’t hand you a business. They hand you a direction. And in the solopreneur’s journey, direction — clear, specific, and grounded in a real understanding of a real problem for real people — is the most valuable thing you can have before you spend a single dollar or build a single thing.

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