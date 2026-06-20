Why solopreneurship isn’t one path — it’s at least fifteen

I get asked some version of this question constantly: “I want to start a one-person business, but I have no idea what kind.” It’s a good question, and it deserves a better answer than “follow your passion.” Passion is a starting point, not a strategy.

Here’s the thing most people get wrong about solopreneurship. They treat it like a single destination — as if “starting your own thing” is one job description with one shape. It isn’t. A solo consultant and a solo product builder live in almost entirely different worlds, with different skills, different risk profiles, and different daily lives. Picking the wrong shape for your personality is why so many promising solopreneurs burn out in year one — not because the idea was bad, but because the format was wrong for them.

The Mistake Of Starting With “What”

Most people start their solopreneur journey by asking “What should I sell?” That’s backwards. The better starting question is “What kind of one-person business fits who I already am?”

Think of it like choosing a vehicle before you choose a destination. A motorcycle and a delivery van can both get you across the country, but you’d be miserable hauling furniture on a motorcycle, and you’d feel ridiculous commuting solo in a cargo van. The format matters as much as the destination.

This is why I think every aspiring solopreneur should run themselves through a structured self-assessment before they ever write a business plan. Not a personality quiz for fun — a real inventory of skills, interests, personality, financial goals, and technology comfort, scored against the actual pathways available today.

There isn’t one ideal solopreneur path. Success comes from matching your personality, strengths, and motivations to the business model that fits you best.



The Fifteen Pathways

When you map out the modern solopreneur landscape, the same handful of archetypes keep showing up, each with a distinct flavor of daily work:

The AI Builder spends their days assembling and managing automated systems and agents rather than doing the work by hand. The Educator packages expertise into courses, workshops, or curricula. The Coach works one-on-one or in small groups, guiding people through change. The Creator builds an audience and monetizes attention through content. The Consultant sells judgment and expertise by the project or by the hour.

The Researcher gets paid to go deep on questions other people don’t have time to answer. The Community Builder creates and tends a gathering place — physical or digital — that people pay to belong to. The Health Navigator helps people through medical, fitness, or wellness complexity. The Technology Integrator helps businesses adopt and operate new tools. The Legacy Expert monetizes decades of specialized, often disappearing knowledge.

The Future Strategist helps organizations think several years ahead. The Experience Designer crafts events, spaces, or moments people pay to participate in. The Investor deploys capital and judgment rather than labor. The Service Provider delivers a concrete, repeatable service. And the Product Builder designs, manufactures, or codes something tangible that scales independent of their own hours.

None of these is “better.” A Researcher and a Community Builder can both earn a great living — but they need almost opposite personalities to thrive. The Researcher often wants solitude and depth. The Community Builder needs to be energized by people, conflict, and constant social maintenance. Put the wrong person in the wrong pathway and you get burnout dressed up as “imposter syndrome.”

Why Skills Alone Won’t Tell You The Answer

Most career advice stops at skills: what are you good at? But skill is only one input. I’d argue personality and financial goals matter just as much, and technology readiness is becoming the fourth pillar nobody talks about enough.

Consider two people with identical skills — both excellent writers, both deeply knowledgeable about nutrition. One loves selling and is energized by uncertainty; she becomes a Coach, building a roster of one-on-one clients and thriving on the relationship-building. The other hates selling, prefers structure, and wants recurring revenue without ongoing client management; he becomes an Educator instead, building a self-paced course once and letting it generate income while he sleeps.

Same raw material. Completely different businesses. The difference wasn’t skill — it was personality and financial preference.

This is also where AI readiness has become its own deciding factor. Someone who’s comfortable managing a fleet of AI agents and automating most of their operation can run a leaner, more scalable version of almost any pathway than someone who insists on doing everything by hand. Two people could choose the identical pathway — say, Consultant — and end up with completely different business models depending on how much automation they’re willing to embrace.

Your next business opportunity may already exist in your hidden assets—overlooked skills, relationships, experiences, and expertise you’ve quietly accumulated over time.



The Hidden Assets Most People Overlook

One of the most overlooked parts of finding the right pathway is inventorying what I call hidden assets — the things you already have that you’ve stopped noticing because they’re so familiar to you. Old hobbies that quietly became expertise. Communities you already belong to. Certifications gathering dust. Stories from your life that nobody else has lived.

I’ve met people who searched for years for a business idea while sitting on a goldmine of underused credentials or a decade of niche industry relationships they never thought to monetize. The right one-person business is often hiding inside experience you’ve already collected, not in some entirely new skill you have yet to learn.

Building Your Own Assessment

If you’re serious about finding your pathway, don’t just brainstorm in a notebook. Build yourself a structured inventory across ten dimensions: skills, interests, personality, work preferences, financial goals, experience, future vision, technology readiness, hidden assets, and what I’d call the “ultimate questions” — the handful of prompts that cut through all the noise, like what would you do even if no one paid you or what problem are you obsessed with solving.

Score yourself honestly against the fifteen pathways above. You’ll likely find you have real affinity for two or three, not just one. That’s normal — many successful solopreneurs blend pathways, like a Consultant who’s also building a Product, or an Educator who becomes a Community Builder once their audience matures.

In the age of AI, success won’t come from endless options—it will come from knowing which opportunities align with your unique strengths and temperament.



The Bigger Pattern

I believe we’re heading toward a world where choosing a solopreneur pathway becomes as structured and deliberate as choosing a college major once was — complete with assessments, advisors, and a body of accumulated wisdom about which combinations of skill and temperament succeed in which formats. Call it the entrance exam for the next era of work.

The opportunity has never been bigger. AI has lowered the cost of starting almost any one-person business to nearly zero. But abundance of opportunity is exactly why fit matters more than ever. When you can build almost anything, the real constraint isn’t capability — it’s knowing which version of “anything” is actually you.

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