Communities are fighting the wrong villain

By Futurist Thomas Frey

Drive past a proposed data center site in almost any growing metro area right now, and you’ll likely see a yard sign. Sometimes a whole street of them. “Not in my backyard.” “Protect our water.” “Stop the server farm.” The opposition is loud, organized, and understandable — nobody signed up to live next to a windowless building the size of an airport hangar that hums through the night and draws power like a small city.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth nobody’s putting on a yard sign: the data center isn’t the threat to your community. The shortage of data centers is.

I’ve spent my career watching communities fight the visible thing while the invisible thing quietly does the real damage. This is a textbook case. Right now, across the U.S. and Europe, data center capacity is falling behind demand — not because we’re building too many, but because we’re not building nearly enough, fast enough, in the right places. Gartner projects that 40% of AI data centers will be power-constrained by 2027. Nearly half of all global data center projects scheduled for completion this year are already facing delays tied directly to power and grid limitations. In the U.S. alone, roughly 2,300 gigawatts of generation and storage capacity are stuck sitting in interconnection queues — more capacity than the country’s entire installed power grid currently provides.

That’s not a story about too much infrastructure. That’s a story about a civilization running out of the infrastructure it already depends on.

You’re Already Living Inside the System You’re Fighting

Here’s the part of this conversation that tends to get lost: most people don’t realize how much of their daily life already runs through a data center. It’s easy to protest a building you assume you’ll never personally use. It’s much harder to protest something you rely on ten times before breakfast.

If you watch TV, you are using a data center. And that’s just the beginning:

If you watch TV — streaming or even live broadcast increasingly routes through cloud infrastructure, not a local antenna tower. If you use a bank app to check your balance or deposit a check, a data center processed that transaction in milliseconds. If you drive somewhere using GPS navigation, a data center is calculating your route and rerouting you around traffic in real time. If you make a phone call, especially over Wi-Fi or VoIP, a data center is routing your voice. If your child does homework online, their school’s learning platform is hosted, graded, and backed up in a data center. If you get a prescription filled, the pharmacy’s inventory, insurance verification, and your medical history all pass through data center infrastructure. If you use a credit card at the grocery store, that swipe is authorized by a data center before you’ve finished bagging your groceries. If you call 911, the dispatch system routing your emergency to the nearest responder runs on cloud infrastructure. If your paycheck hits your account on time, a data center processed the payroll run. If you check the weather before deciding what to wear, the forecast model that produced that prediction ran on a data center somewhere.

None of this is exotic. This is Tuesday. The data center isn’t a futuristic add-on to your life — it’s already load-bearing infrastructure, quietly holding up dozens of things you’d notice instantly if they broke.

Data centers aren’t just digital infrastructure—they’re societal infrastructure. Without enough capacity, everyday services quietly become slower, less reliable, and more expensive.

What Actually Happens in a Shortage

So what happens when the thing holding all of this up doesn’t get built fast enough? It doesn’t fail all at once, dramatically, the way a bridge collapse makes the news. It degrades — quietly, unevenly, and in ways that are easy to blame on something else entirely. Here’s what starts to slip first.

Emergency response gets slower. Dispatch systems, hospital record access, and 911 routing all depend on data center capacity; congestion here means longer waits during the moments that matter most. Banking and payments get glitchier. Transaction processing queues get longer, fraud detection gets slower and less accurate, and “temporarily unavailable” messages become more frequent. Healthcare records become harder to access. Doctors already lose time to slow electronic health record systems; a capacity crunch makes that worse right when patient volume is rising. Weather forecasting accuracy declines. Modern forecasting depends on compute-heavy modeling; less available capacity means coarser, less timely predictions — a real problem during hurricane season. AI-powered medical diagnostics slow down. Tools radiologists and pathologists increasingly rely on for faster, more accurate reads need compute capacity to run; a shortage means longer turnaround on results patients are anxiously waiting for. Video calls and remote work degrade. Choppier calls, dropped connections, and laggy screen shares become the new normal for the millions of people whose jobs depend on reliable video conferencing. School systems slow down. Online testing platforms, grading systems, and learning management tools serving entire districts start timing out during peak hours. Small businesses lose sales. E-commerce checkout failures and slow-loading sites cost real revenue; capacity crunches hit smaller operations hardest since they can’t afford premium infrastructure. Streaming and entertainment get worse. Lower resolution defaults, more buffering, and longer load times — the small daily frictions that make people irrationally angry at their internet provider. Traffic and navigation get less reliable. GPS rerouting and real-time traffic data become laggier, meaning more people sitting in jams that better routing could have avoided. AI tools people now depend on for work get rationed. As compute gets scarcer, expect usage caps, longer wait times, and degraded response quality on the AI assistants millions of professionals now build their workflows around. Power grids get less stable, not more. Ironically, blocking new data center capacity in the name of grid protection can backfire — it often pushes projects toward less-regulated, less-efficient “bring your own power” setups that bypass utility oversight entirely rather than strengthening the shared grid.

The real debate isn’t whether to build data centers—it’s how to build them responsibly, with dedicated power, sustainable cooling, and infrastructure that benefits everyone.

The Actual Fight Worth Having

None of this is an argument that every data center proposal deserves a rubber stamp. Water usage, grid strain, and noise are legitimate community concerns, and residents are right to demand real answers, not corporate talking points. But the current fight has aimed itself at the wrong target. Blocking a data center doesn’t reduce the world’s need for compute — it just pushes that need onto an already strained grid somewhere else, usually less accountable and less locally regulated than the project that just got voted down.

The better fight is over how data centers get built, not whether they get built at all: Are they bringing their own power generation instead of straining local supply? Are they using closed-loop cooling instead of drawing down local water tables? Are they paying their fair share into the grid upgrades their presence demands, instead of quietly free-riding on infrastructure everyone else pays for?

Those are winnable, worthwhile fights. “No data centers, anywhere, ever” is not — it’s a fight against the plumbing of modern life, and the plumbing always wins eventually. The only question is whether it gets built thoughtfully, with community input, or hastily, in a panic, once the shortage finally becomes impossible to ignore.

We didn’t protest our way out of needing electricity in the 1920s. We figured out how to build the grid responsibly instead. Compute is the new electricity. The sooner communities start treating the conversation that way, the less painful the transition is going to be.

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