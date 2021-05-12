Autonomous air vehicle company ehang unveils ‘baobab’, a large tree-like tower and landing platform for its EH216 passenger drones.

Designed by giancarlo zema design group (GZDG) with sustainability at the core, photovoltaic panels on the vertiports will generate energy and independent plug-and-play charging points will recharge the drones wirelessly. currently in the development stage, ehang and GZDG hope to enter the emerging global eco-tourism sector with hubs being planned for a lakeside site in china’s zhaoqing city as well as in the maldives, the united arab emirates, and italy.

Inspired by the baobab tree, GZDG‘s organic-shaped tower is designed to integrate into nature while providing a revolutionary way to travel.

Baobab stands at 30 meters tall and is built from a steel and laminated timber structure. The program includes a large waiting room, a café, a 200 sqm restaurant with panoramic views, and of course an elevator to reach the top.

On the roof terrace, there are green areas with seating and three landing areas for ehang‘s electric drones, which are recharged wirelessly from the landing pad floor. this special floor is made up of the latest generation of non-slip photovoltaic panels, produced by english company solapave, and it’s able to generate over 300 kW of energy. integrated LED lights provide signage and lighting at night.

Via DesignBoom.com