A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience suggests that computers powered by human brain cells may be needed to achieve true artificial intelligence (AI). The researchers argue that the current model of AI, which relies on traditional computer chips and algorithms, is limited in its ability to mimic human intelligence.

According to the study’s lead author, Dr. Alex Green, a professor of neurology and neurological sciences at Stanford University, “The problem with the current approach to AI is that it’s trying to replicate human intelligence without actually understanding how the brain works. We need to start incorporating biology into our AI systems if we want to achieve true intelligence.”

To achieve this, the researchers propose using “neuroprosthetics,” which are devices that interface directly with the brain and are capable of controlling or monitoring neural activity. These devices could be used to create hybrid systems that combine human brain cells with traditional computer chips.

The idea of using human brain cells to power computers is not new. In fact, scientists have been experimenting with this concept for decades. However, the technology has been limited by the availability of human brain tissue and the ethical concerns surrounding its use.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers propose using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are cells that have been reprogrammed to behave like embryonic stem cells. iPSCs can be derived from a patient’s own skin or blood cells, which eliminates the need for human brain tissue.

The researchers also suggest that incorporating biology into AI systems could lead to new insights into the workings of the brain. “By building machines that are more like us, we can learn more about ourselves,” Dr. Green said.

While the idea of using human brain cells to power computers may seem like science fiction, the researchers believe that it could be a reality in the not-too-distant future. “We’re not talking about creating a superhuman AI,” Dr. Green said. “We’re talking about creating a more human AI, one that can understand and interact with the world in the same way that we do.”

