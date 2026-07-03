The End of Average

Medicine, education, insurance, finance, and entertainment are all moving toward hyper-personalized systems that make standardized products increasingly obsolete

By Futurist Thomas Frey

For most of the twentieth century, “average” was a feature, not a bug. Mass production gave us affordable cars, affordable medicine, affordable education, and affordable insurance because it treated everyone more or less the same. The system worked — not because it was fair or precise, but because it was cheap and scalable. Average was the best we could do.

That era is ending. And it is ending faster than most institutions are prepared to admit.

We are moving, across virtually every sector of daily life, from systems built around the average person to systems built around you specifically — your genome, your learning style, your driving behavior, your taste in stories, your actual financial risk profile. The technology driving this shift is AI. The beneficiary is the individual. And the casualty is the standardized product that served everyone adequately and nobody particularly well.

This is the end of average. Here is what it looks like in five sectors that touch almost every life.

Medicine Built for One

For generations, a doctor treated your symptoms by consulting what worked for most people with similar symptoms. This approach saved countless lives. It also left a significant number of people underserved, misdiagnosed, or given treatments that simply didn’t match their biology.

Hyper-personalized medicine is changing that at a pace that would have seemed like science fiction a decade ago. In 2025, a six-month-old baby named KJ became the first person to receive a personalized CRISPR gene therapy designed specifically for his ultra-rare metabolic disorder — a condition affecting roughly one in 1.3 million people. The treatment was custom-designed in six months. He is now living a normal life. That is not a one-off miracle. That is a preview of where medicine is heading at scale.

AI platforms like SOPHiA GENETICS analyzed over two million patient genomes in 2025 alone, helping clinicians match treatments to individual biology rather than statistical averages. Providence Therapeutics launched the world’s first clinical trial of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for children with treatment-resistant brain tumors in early 2026. The AI-in-precision-medicine market is projected to grow from roughly four billion dollars in 2026 to over 125 billion by 2040. The direction is unmistakable: your treatment will be designed for your genome, your environment, your history — not for the average patient in a clinical trial you never participated in.

The future of education isn’t one curriculum for everyone—it’s personalized learning that adapts to every student’s pace, strengths, and potential.



Education That Knows How You Learn

The traditional classroom operates on one of the most heroic assumptions in modern life: that thirty children of different backgrounds, learning speeds, and cognitive styles can all absorb the same material at the same pace on the same schedule. Teachers do remarkable things within this constraint. But the constraint itself is real, and it has always produced winners and losers based less on ability than on fit.

Adaptive learning systems are dismantling that assumption. <cite index=”14-1″>Schools using adaptive AI learning platforms in 2025 and 2026 reported a 40% reduction in achievement gaps between top and bottom performers within a single semester, and 35% improvement in test scores for students previously below grade level.</cite> Carnegie Learning’s MATHia platform — used by over 600,000 students across 2,400 U.S. schools — adjusts difficulty, explanation style, and pacing in real time for every individual learner. <cite index=”16-1″>By 2026, 71% of higher education institutions are deploying adaptive learning platforms, up from 34% just three years earlier.</cite>

Think of it as GPS for learning. When you miss a turn, the GPS doesn’t stop the car and make you repeat the entire route. It reroutes you. Adaptive education does the same — identifying exactly where a student’s understanding breaks down and responding to that specific gap, not the average gap of the class.

Insurance Priced for Your Actual Life

Insurance has always been a blunt instrument. Auto insurers charged young men more because, on average, young men drive worse. Life insurers charged smokers more because, on average, smokers die younger. These were reasonable proxies when individual data was impossible to collect. They were also deeply unfair to the cautious twenty-two-year-old who drove like a grandmother and the fifty-year-old ex-smoker who ran marathons.

<cite index=”20-1″>AI is enabling hyper-personalized premiums that adjust to each customer’s actual risk profile and behavior in near real-time, using telematics, wearable fitness data, and smart home IoT sensors — reducing operating costs by 40% while enabling usage-based insurance that rewards safe driving and healthy living.</cite>

Nationwide’s emerging technology team described it plainly in early 2026: personalization used to mean putting your name in an email. Now it means hyper-contextualization — usage-based coverage that reflects what you actually do, not what people your age statistically tend to do. If you drive five thousand miles a year instead of fifteen thousand, your premium reflects that. If your home has leak sensors and smoke detectors and a security system, your coverage reflects that too. Average is being replaced by accurate.

Finance That Understands Your Actual Situation

Personal finance has long operated on the assumption that people with similar incomes face similar financial situations. They don’t. Two people earning the same salary can have wildly different levels of financial risk, different obligations, different timelines, and different definitions of financial health. Standardized financial products — the same mortgage terms for everyone with the same credit score, the same 401(k) allocation for everyone the same age — are proxies that often fit no one particularly well.

AI-powered financial tools are beginning to close this gap, analyzing spending patterns, life events, earning trajectories, and stated goals to build financial plans that reflect individual reality rather than demographic average. The same shift is underway in credit assessment, where AI can evaluate actual financial behavior rather than relying solely on a three-digit number that was designed in the 1950s. Open Banking protocols are gradually giving individuals more control over their own financial data, enabling the kind of cross-platform view of a person’s complete financial picture that has never previously existed.

Entertainment is shifting from mass audiences to individualized experiences, where platforms don’t just recommend content—they increasingly create it around each viewer.



Entertainment That Watches You Back

Of all the sectors moving away from average, entertainment moved first and has moved farthest. Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube don’t offer you a programming schedule. They offer you an endlessly adapting stream of content shaped by what you’ve watched, how long you watched it, when you stopped, and what you chose next.

This is personalization at a scale no broadcast network ever imagined. A hundred million people use the same platform and have a hundred million different experiences of it. The average viewer — the person the networks used to design their prime-time lineup around — has effectively ceased to exist as a design target.

The next frontier is generative entertainment: stories, music, and games that don’t just recommend existing content to you but create new content shaped by your preferences in real time. We are not far from a world where the show you watch tonight was, in a meaningful sense, written for you.

What Average Actually Cost Us

It is worth pausing to acknowledge that average wasn’t only a compromise — it was also, in some ways, a social equalizer. When everyone got the same education, the same medicine, the same insurance, there was a kind of solidarity in the standardization. The risk of hyper-personalization is that it could deepen inequality: those with better data, better technology access, and better ability to navigate personalized systems will get better outcomes, while those without may be left behind by a system no longer designed to serve them.

This is the central challenge of the post-average world. The goal is not personalization for the few. It is personalization for everyone — systems smart enough to serve each person well, rather than serving the mythical average person adequately. The technology makes that possible. Whether we choose to build it that way is still up to us.

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