Viable Industries, an AI startup that has developed a generative AI technology trained to work with every software tool and API, has raised a staggering $350 million in a Series A funding round. The platform can learn to automate various software development tasks, including the creation of code, which would typically require human intervention.

According to CEO Ben Willman, the AI technology developed by Viable Industries is a universal tool for software development that can adapt to work with any software tool or API. “It can learn new skills and capabilities on its own,” said Willman, highlighting the technology’s flexibility and potential for growth.

Prominent investors led the funding round, including Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, and Andreessen Horowitz. The funds will be used to scale the company’s operations and develop the AI platform further.

The potential of Viable Industries’ technology has attracted the interest of major companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, who are reportedly keen to incorporate the technology into their software development processes.

The article suggests that the development of Viable Industries’ AI platform has the potential to transform the software development industry, automating many of the tasks that currently require human intervention. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that its capabilities will expand, leading to even greater innovation in the field.

Via The Impactlab