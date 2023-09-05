The fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology holds the potential to revolutionize the music industry by empowering artists’ creativity while upholding transparency and equitable revenue distribution.

AI is increasingly employed as a creative tool, whether for generating original music or replicating existing musical content. Consequently, distinguishing human-created music from AI-generated compositions is growing more challenging.

Furthermore, AI-generated content is often trained on existing materials, frequently without the knowledge or consent of the original creators. This has given rise to numerous ethical and legal dilemmas for which clear solutions remain elusive due to the rapid evolution of technology.

Hanna Kahlert, an analyst at MIDia Research, emphasizes, “Because of how generative AI works, you can’t really tell what has gone into it and how that results in what comes out.” This situation poses problems, including misinformation and the proliferation of deep-fakes, eroding trust in online content.

Blockchain technology offers a promising solution to these challenges by meticulously tracing the origins of specific music content, ensuring copyright adherence, and guaranteeing that artists receive just compensation.

Moreover, blockchain has the potential to foster a more direct relationship between artists and their fans. This approach bypasses intermediaries like record labels and centralized streaming platforms such as Spotify, creating a more equitable ecosystem for all stakeholders in the music industry.

By Impact Lab