The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has showcased its technological prowess on a global scale, achieving a remarkable soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole. Now, ISRO is setting its sights on even more ambitious missions that have been in development for several years.

One such mission is Aditya L1, India’s maiden space-based observatory designed to study our celestial host, the Sun. This groundbreaking endeavor is scheduled for launch on September 2, marking a significant stride in solar research.

Another monumental mission on the horizon is Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight program. Initially slated for a 2022 launch, this mission faced delays due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, it has a tentative launch timeline set for 2024.

In a recent development that underscores ISRO’s innovative spirit, the organization is preparing to embark on the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. What makes this mission particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of Vyommitra, a humanoid robot with a female appearance, set to precede human spaceflight endeavors. This technological leap highlights ISRO’s commitment to pioneering space exploration.

