Samay, a US-based startup, has revealed positive outcomes for its AI-assisted wearable technology, Sylvee, showcasing a remarkable 90% accuracy in diagnosing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The passive remote monitoring platform, in collaboration with the Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida, delivered results nearly equivalent to the current standard pulmonary function test (PFT).

COPD, a prevalent chronic respiratory ailment affecting millions globally, is the third leading cause of death worldwide, impacting around 12.5 million people in the United States alone.

The study involved 110 participants with COPD, asthma, and healthy controls, utilizing Samay’s AI-assisted system and wearable. Worn on the chest round the clock, Sylvee employs miniature speakers and microphones to project sound into the lungs, detecting returning signals through acoustic resonance to identify potential lung disease.

The wearable not only successfully identified “air trapping,” an early indicator of COPD exacerbations, with an 83% accuracy compared to traditional hospital PFTs but also demonstrated a 90% accuracy in diagnosing COPD. Furthermore, it established statistically significant associations in medication efficacy during pre- and post-bronchodilation PFTs, crucial for assessing the reversibility of airflow limitations.

Maria Artunduaga, CEO of Samay, envisions Sylvee as a tool that could empower clinicians to intervene early, closely monitor frequent exacerbations, and subsequently reduce hospitalizations. By capturing comprehensive pulmonary function data, including early COPD diagnostic biomarkers and predictors of exacerbations, Sylvee holds the potential to revolutionize COPD management.

The detailed findings from the study are anticipated to be published once additional patient data becomes available, marking a significant step forward in the realm of AI-assisted diagnostics for respiratory conditions.

