By ERHAN KAHRAMAN

Scientists are continuously pursuing ways to lengthen the human lifespan, and blockchain might have been a missing part of the puzzle. The Longevity Science Foundation, a Swiss entity launched by a consortium of biotech founders, clinicians and leading longevity research institutions, aims to spend more than $1 billion over the next 10 years to find tech-based means to achieve a 120-year human lifespan.

The foundation seeks to fund research, institutions and projects that use blockchain and other next-gen technologies to find new horizons in four critical areas of the field; namely, therapeutics, personalized medicine, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive diagnostics. The announcement states that such projects can make a significant difference in people’s lives, even within a five-year timeframe.

Applying theoretical longevity concepts to real-world use is a primary goal for the group. The foundation aims to transform scientific findings and technological advances into clinical treatments and solutions through donations.

“By identifying and funding the most promising and cutting-edge advances, the Foundation seeks to address one of the most pressing issues in the science and applicability of longevity medicine radical inequality in accessing and understanding longevity-focused treatment,” the announcement reads.

The foundation’s contributors, who can also make donations with cryptocurrencies, will get voting rights to have a say in deciding which projects receive funding. A visionary board will pre-select and evaluate potential candidates “for their technical soundness and potential impact on human longevity.”

Joining the Visionary Board of the Foundation is Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, known for his work on longevity tech. Dr. Zhavoronkov is also an advisor to blockchain medical data marketplace Longenesis, which launched a joint project with the Bitfury Group to establish a blockchain-based consent management system for the healthcare industry.

“The Foundation has created a unique and transparent mechanism for boosting early longevity research worldwide and ensuring mass public participation in decision making,” Dr. Zhavoronkov said.

As for how technology can help healthcare research, LongeVC managing partner Garri Zmudze told Cointelegraph that if paired with AI, blockchain can unlock hundreds of terabytes of unstructured hospital data for further analysis.

Via CoinTelegraph.com