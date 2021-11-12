Robotic bricklaying company FBR has executed a term sheet with GP Vivienda to supply its Wall as a Service (WaaS) robotic construction system to build between 2,000 and 5,000 homes in Mexico.

The company will also supply all associated retaining walls and other brick and block structures to a greenfield residential development sites.

Construction will utilise the company’s Hadrian X construction robot (pictured) which rapidly builds block structures from a 3D CAD model, producing far less waste than traditional construction methods while dramatically improving site safety.

With over 115,000 homes built and delivered, GP Vivienda specialises in developing master-planned communities.

GP Vivienda is the housing division of Grupo GP, one of Mexico’s largest construction companies.

CEO Mike Pivac said: “We are excited to have a term sheet in place to build our first homes in North America under competitive commercial terms.

“The volume of work contemplated under the term sheet will give us a great start from which to grow our business in North America, as there will be a strong pipeline of work to complete as soon as we deploy.”

Pivac said the two companies would work towards establishing a North American operating entity to deliver the homes.

Via AUManufacturing.com