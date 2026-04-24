AI music isn’t marginal—it’s infinite. Labels help, but don’t solve the

economics. The industry will adapt, but its structure will never be the same.

By Futurist Thomas Frey

Last week, an AI-generated track hit number one on iTunes in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and New Zealand simultaneously.

Not a song with AI-assisted production. Not a human artist who used AI tools in the mixing process. A fully AI-generated track — no songwriter, no singer, no musician, no studio session, no story behind it — sitting at the top of the charts in five countries at once.

This happened quietly. Without much ceremony. Without the cultural reckoning you might expect from a moment that would have seemed unthinkable five years ago. It was noted, discussed briefly, and the conversation moved on. Which is, in its own way, the most revealing part of the story.

When a milestone arrives and the world mostly shrugs, it usually means one of two things: either the milestone wasn’t as significant as it seemed, or it was so significant that people don’t yet have a framework for processing what it means.

This is the second kind.

The Numbers Behind the Shrug

Deezer announced this week that AI-generated tracks now represent 44% of all new music uploaded to its platform. The company is receiving almost 75,000 AI-generated tracks per day — more than two million per month.

Let that number sit for a moment. Nearly half of all new music being uploaded to a major streaming platform is not made by human beings. And the trajectory is almost vertical. Deezer reported receiving around 60,000 AI tracks per day in January, up from 50,000 in November, 30,000 in September, and just 10,000 in January 2025. In fifteen months, AI music uploads increased sevenfold.

The consumption side tells a different story for now. The consumption of AI-generated music on the platform is still very low, at 1-3% of total streams, and 85% of these streams are detected as fraudulent and demonetized by the company. So we’re not yet in a world where listeners are choosing AI music in significant numbers — most of what’s being uploaded is spam, an attempt to game streaming royalties rather than reach an audience.

But here’s what that framing misses. The spam problem is a current state, not a permanent condition. The fraction of AI music that is genuinely good — that a listener couldn’t distinguish from human-created work — is growing. And the ceiling on that quality is not fixed.

A Deezer survey found that 97% of participants couldn’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated music and human-made music.

Ninety-seven percent. That is not a rounding error. That is essentially everyone.

What This Actually Means for Music

I want to be careful here, because there are two very different conversations happening simultaneously and they keep getting conflated.

The first conversation is about fraud — about bad actors flooding streaming platforms with AI-generated content to dilute the royalty pool and extract payments that should go to human artists. This is a real problem and platforms are responding to it. Deezer started tagging AI tracks at the platform level in June 2025, becoming the first streaming platform to do so, and over the course of 2025 tagged more than 13.4 million AI tracks. Songs tagged as AI-generated are automatically removed from algorithmic recommendations and not included in editorial playlists. The fraud problem is being addressed through detection and demonetization, and it will continue to be addressed as the tools improve.

The second conversation is more interesting and more uncomfortable: what happens to music as an art form and as an industry when the technology for creating it becomes freely available to everyone, at professional quality, instantly?

Because that’s where this is going. The fraud problem is a symptom of a much larger shift — the collapse of the barrier between having musical ideas and being able to realize them. For most of human history, making music that sounded professional required years of instrumental practice, access to recording equipment, a producer, a studio, a label. All of that is being compressed into a text prompt and a few seconds of generation time.

That compression doesn’t just affect the fraud operators. It affects everyone. It affects the aspiring songwriter who never had the production skills to record her ideas. It affects the film director who can now score his own short film without hiring a composer. It affects the small business owner who can generate original background music for his videos without paying licensing fees. It affects the teenager in a bedroom who can now create a fully produced song that sounds like a major label release.

And yes — it affects the professional musician whose specialized skill, which took years to develop and which used to be genuinely rare, is now available as a service for pennies per generation.

Recording expanded music. AI may redefine it—shifting creation itself. Not just distribution changing, but who makes music and what human artistry is worth.

The Parallel That Keeps Getting Cited and Keeps Being Dismissed

Every article about AI music eventually reaches for the same historical parallel: the arrival of recorded music in the early twentieth century. Before recording technology, music was inherently live — if you wanted to hear a piece of music, a human being had to perform it for you. Recording didn’t just change the distribution of music. It changed what music was, who made it, who could access it, and what the economics of making it looked like.

The response from professional musicians at the time was alarm. And they were right that their world was about to change irrevocably. But they were wrong that music itself was being diminished. Recording technology produced an explosion of music — more genres, more artists, more access, more cultural richness — that nobody could have predicted from the vantage point of 1910.

AI music generation may follow the same pattern. Or it may not. The parallel has limits. Recording technology made existing human music more accessible. AI music generation creates new music without human musicians. That is a categorically different kind of disruption.

What recording technology did to the live performer, AI may be doing to the musician as creator — not eliminating the human relationship with music, but fundamentally reorganizing who makes it, how it gets made, and what value professional musicianship represents.

The Question Nobody Wants to Ask

Here’s the question underneath all of this that the industry is not quite facing directly.

If 97% of listeners cannot distinguish AI music from human music — and if AI music can be generated instantly, at zero marginal cost, at any genre or mood or tempo a listener might want — what is the music industry actually selling?

The traditional answer has been: the music itself. The recorded artifact. But that artifact can now be replicated, approximated, and generated in unlimited quantity by anyone with a laptop.

The more durable answer is: the artist. The story. The human being behind the music, their journey, their perspective, their relationship with their audience. The concert experience. The parasocial connection between a listener and a performer that no AI can replicate because it depends on there being a specific, irreplaceable human on the other side.

This isn’t a new observation — the music industry has been grappling with the shift from selling recordings to selling experiences since Napster. But AI music generation accelerates that shift to its logical conclusion. If the recording has no scarcity — if any version of any musical style is available on demand at zero cost — then the recording was never the real product. The human was always the real product.

The artists who understand this are already positioning accordingly. They’re investing in live performance, in direct fan relationships, in storytelling around their creative process, in the authenticity that comes from being visibly, provably human in a world flooding with generated content. The artists who are still primarily thinking of themselves as recording artists — as people whose value lies in the audio product they produce — are navigating toward a harder future.

Labeling AI music isn’t enough. Infinite supply breaks old economics—forcing new models for value, royalties, and survival in an industry no longer built on scarcity.

The Platform Reckoning

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said that “AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artists’ rights and promote transparency for fans.”

That’s a reasonable ask. A majority of survey respondents — 80% — said that 100% AI-generated music should be clearly labeled for listeners. That seems like an obvious minimum standard, and most platforms are moving toward it.

But labeling is a disclosure mechanism, not a solution. It tells you what you’re listening to. It doesn’t resolve the underlying economics of a royalty system designed for a world of scarce musical content, now confronting a world of infinite generated music. It doesn’t answer the question of how human artists get compensated in a market where the supply of music is effectively unlimited. It doesn’t address what happens to the infrastructure of the music industry — labels, publishers, distributors — when the core product they’ve been organized around can be produced by a consumer tool.

Those are harder questions. They require structural responses — new economic models, new royalty frameworks, new ways of attributing value to human creativity in a market that can’t use scarcity to do it anymore.

The music industry has survived the arrival of recorded music, the arrival of radio, the arrival of home taping, the arrival of file sharing, and the arrival of streaming. Each time, the obituaries were premature. Each time, the industry found a new shape that worked.

It will find a new shape this time too. The question is what gets lost in the transition — and which of the great artists and traditions we value most are resilient enough to survive it.

The AI track at number one on iTunes last week didn’t mark the end of music. But it marked, clearly and permanently, the end of music as we’ve organized it for the last century.

What comes next is genuinely uncertain. And that uncertainty is, itself, worth paying attention to.

Related Reading

Deezer Newsroom — The full platform announcement with detailed data on AI music upload volumes, detection rates, fraud metrics, and the company’s response strategy

Harvard Business Review — Analysis of how creative industries respond when the scarcity that previously structured their economics collapses — and which business models survive the transition

Brookings Institution — A structural analysis of how AI music generation disrupts the economics of recording, publishing, and live performance — and what policy frameworks could protect human artists without stifling the technology