2021 Hyundai Mobis Corner e-Module concept vehicle can turn 90 degrees to aid parking in tight spaces.Hyundai Mobis

by Pritesh Ruthun

In-wheel technology to reduce turning circle in congested environments.

Silent, electric technology will ensure use in areas with tight emissions controls.

Ideal for city distribution vehicles and small custom truck makers to consider.

Hyundai Mobis, the engineering wing of the South Korean automotive conglomerate, has announced that it’s developed an all-in-one technology that incorporates steering systems, braking components, suspension capability and driving systems into a wheel.

Called the Corner e-Module and said to go into production for concept vehicles in the next four years; the technology will be helpful in congested cities where streetside parking can be a nightmare.

Hyundai Mobis Corner e-module technology.

Is Hyundai working with Bruce Wayne?

Those of you who are old enough to remember the scene from Batman where the Batmobile was able to turn its wheels 90-degrees to avoid a henchman’s rocket is precisely what this technology does. It enables vehicles to move on a 90-degree axis to eliminate the turning circle.

Hyundai says this technology is well-suited to logistics businesses and trucking companies as well as people movers. Imagine busses that can simply stop alongside a station, then dock alongside the station without the need to build expensive lanes or widen roads.

It’s the same with trucks. Drivers will be able to turn rigs around in a much safer manner in close quarters situations. It’s believed that trucking companies can improve turnaround times in the logistics business immensely and that trucks can be completely redesigned with more cargo volume as the in-board wheel tech reduces the need for large engines and gearboxes and intrusive axles and differentials.

Hyundai Mobis M Vision X concept vehicle

Ideal for purpose-built-vehicles (PBVs)

“The biggest advantage of the Hyundai Mobis e-corner module is that it does not require any mechanical connection between parts, which allows for a better use of space within a vehicle,” Hyundai Mobis spokesmen explain.

“Not only does it make it easier to change the wheelbase of a vehicle with this technology, but it also ensures much more flexibility in designing the direction of doors and the size of the vehicle. This technology is essential for making purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) that are designed to provide mobility services, for example for cafés and hospitals and at airports to transport people in wheelchairs from terminals to the aeroplane.

Hyundai Mobis M Vision X concept vehicle.

Park like a crab in the city

Hyundai Mobis makes it noteworthy that this in-wheel technology has evolved from previous 30-degree rotation setups.

“Now, it allows 90-degree rotation of the wheel when needed, such as parking, and enables crab (sideways) driving and zero-turn, which means rotation without moving forward or backward. It is also expected to increase the agility of a vehicle running through the narrow streets of the city and accordingly improve the urban driving environment,” they add.

While the e-corner module is an advanced technology that numerous businesses tried and failed regarding mass production at a global level, Hyundai Mobis says it’s successfully developed the technology now, with the requirements being to combine the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into one wheel while at the same time, ensuring driving safety.

Hyundai Mobis also supplies bespoke engineering solutions and parts or other OEMs, including steering, braking, connectivity and electrification components, and they say it’s seen that the synergy between these parts has helped develop the e-corner module.

We look forward to parking like a crab when this technology goes mainstream in a few years.

Via News24.com