The London-based startup will scale its drone services operations in new and existing markets, building on active operations in the U.K., Europe, and Asia drone operations markets

By Megha Paul

London-based electric air taxi infrastructure and drone services provider Skyports has raised $23 million. The first close of its Series B round saw the participation of existing institutional shareholders, including Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP, Solar Ventus, Irelandia and Levitate Capital, and new investors such as Japanese conglomerate Kanematsu Corporation, global industrial property group Goodman Group, Italian airport platform 2i Aeroporti, Ardian’s Infrastructure Fund and F2i Italian Infrastructure Fund, and US-based VC firm GreenPoint.

The capital will enable the company to consolidate its position in the advanced air mobility infrastructure and drone operations markets.

Offering advanced air mobility (AAM), the startup builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for​ air taxis, and partners with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers to enable safe, sustainable, and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.AD

Going forward, the startup will scale its drone services operations in new and existing markets, building on active operations in the U.K., Europe, and Asia.

Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports said: “The fresh capital infusion enables us to build the air taxi eco-system alongside our vehicle partners for initial operations within a couple of years. Our growing drone services business puts us ahead of the curve with technology development, regulation, and operational experience while reducing carbon emissions by using drones for a broad range of customers.”

Via Tech.eu